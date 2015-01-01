30 Amazing Python Projects for the Past Year

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 60 / 60

For the past year, we’ve compared nearly 15,000 open source Python projects to pick Top 30 (0.2% chance).

This is an extremely competitive list and it carefully picks the best open source Python libraries, tools and programs published between January and December 2017. Mybridge AI evaluates the quality by considering popularity, engagement and recency. To give you an idea about the quality, the average number of Github stars is 3,707.

Open source projects can be useful for programmers. You can learn by reading the source code and build something on top of the existing projects. Give a plenty of time to play around with Python projects you may have missed for the past year.

No 1 Home-assistant (v0.6+): Open-source home automation platform running on Python 3 [11357 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Paulus Schoutsen

No 2 Pytorch: Tensors and Dynamic neural networks in Python with strong GPU acceleration [11019 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Adam Paszke and others at PyTorch Team

No 3 Grumpy: A Python to Go source code transcompiler and runtime. [8367 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Dylan Trotter and others at Google

No 4 Sanic: Async Python 3.5+ web server that’s written to go fast [8028 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Channel Cat and Eli Uriegas

No 5 Python-fire: A library for automatically generating command line interfaces (CLIs) from absolutely any Python object. [7775 stars on Github]. Courtesy of David Bieber and others at Google Brain.

No 6 spaCy (v2.0): Industrial-strength Natural Language Processing (NLP) with Python and Cython [7633 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Matthew Honnibal

No 7 Pipenv: Python Development Workflow for Humans [7273 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Kenneth Reitz

No 8 MicroPython: A lean and efficient Python implementation for microcontrollers and constrained systems [5728 stars on Github].

No 9 Prophet: Tool for producing high quality forecasts for time series data that has multiple seasonality with linear or non-linear growth [4369 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Facebook

No 10 SerpentAI: Game Agent Framework in Python. Helping you create AIs / Bots to play any game [3411 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Nicholas Brochu

No 11 Dash: Interactive, reactive web apps in pure python [3281 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Chris P

No 12 InstaPy: Instagram Bot. Like/Comment/Follow Automation Script. [3179 stars on Github]. Courtesy of TimG

No 13 Apistar: A fast and expressive API framework. For Python [3024 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Tom Christie

No 14 Faiss: A library for efficient similarity search and clustering of dense vectors [2717 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Matthijs Douze and others at Facebook Research

No 15 MechanicalSoup: A Python library for automating interaction with websites [2244 stars on Github].

No 16 Better-exceptions: Pretty and useful exceptions in Python, automatically [2121 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Qix

No 17 Flashtext: Extract Keywords from sentence or Replace keywords in sentences [2019 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Vikash Singh

No 18 Maya: Datetime for Humans in Python [1828 stars on Github]. Kenneth Reitz

No 19 Mimesis (v1.0): Python library, which helps generate mock data in different languages for various purposes. These data can be especially useful at various stages of software development and testing [1732 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Líkið Geimfari

No 20 Open-paperless: Scan, index, and archive all of your paper documents. A document management system. [1717 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Tina Zhou

No 21 Fsociety: Hacking Tools Pack. A Penetration Testing Framework. [1585 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Manis Manisso

No 22 LivePython: Visually trace Python code in real-time [1577 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Anastasis Germanidis

No 23 Hatch: A modern project, package, and virtual env manager for Python [1537 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Ofek Lev

No 24 Tangent: Source-to-Source Debuggable Derivatives in Pure Python [1433 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Alex Wiltschko and others at Google Brain

No 25 Clairvoyant: A Python program that identifies and monitors historical cues for short term stock movement [1159 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Anthony Federico

No 26 MonkeyType: A system for Python that generates static type annotations by collecting runtime types. [1143 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Carl Meyer at Instagram Engineering

No 27 Eel: A little Python library for making simple Electron-like HTML/JS GUI apps [1137 stars on Github].

No 28 Surprise v1.0: A Python scikit for building and analyzing recommender systems [1103 stars on Github].

No 29 Gain: Web crawling framework for everyone. [1009 stars on Github]. Courtesy of 高久力

No 30 PDFTabExtract: A set of tools for extracting tables from PDF files helping to do data mining on scanned documents. [722 stars on Github].

