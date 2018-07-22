Access

Android Weekly 319, Pro Android Studio - Taming the interface

 

 

Creating Animations With MotionLayout for Android(code.tutsplus.com)

The MotionLayout widget allows you to animate its contents declaratively using just XML. In this tutorial, Ashraff Hathibelagal shows you how to add it to your Android Studio projects and create a few different animations with it.

When is “when” exhaustive? (medium.com)

Ataul Munim discovered something about using 'when' in Kotlin, and a new trick he learned related to it from the open source Plaid project.

Android Studio - Taming the interface (jeroenmols.com)

Not only can anything in Android Studio be controlled with a keyboard shortcut, it offers many more simple tricks to make you more productive. Jeroen Mols wraps up this series with some additional shortcuts.

Mobile Continuous Integration and Delivery for you(www.bitrise.io)

Bitrise automates build, test and deployment for Fox, InVision, Grindr, PagerDuty and the community of 40K+ developers. Craft powerful workflows with 170+ integrations and run the same config locally with our CLI. Sign up to Bitrise and deploy your Android app in minutes.

Find An Android Job Through Vettery (www.vettery.com)

Vettery specializes in developer roles and is completely free for job seekers. Interested? Submit your profile, and if accepted onto the platform, you can receive interview requests directly from top companies growing their mobile dev teams.

(Online Talk) How Kotlin Interoperates with Java(attendee.gotowebinar.com)

Attendees can connect with the author of Kotlin Programming in this online discussion. Free, signed copies of the book will be given away. Limited seats. Learn more & register.

Becoming Google Certified Associate Android Developer (medium.com)

Here are some tips from Ogunyeiwa Sodiq Opeyemi to becoming a Google Certified Associate Android Developer.

Maintainable Architecture – Daily Forecast (blog.stylingandroid.com)

Mark Allison continues building a maintainable, testable, layered weather app to demonstrate a well-architected app.

Cloud Continuous Integration on Android with Kotlin Project (proandroiddev.com)

This article shows you how to add Continuous Integration (CI) with tests, a code coverage report, and to display CI and coverage reports in the README.md file of the project.

Moving Your Gradle Build Scripts to Kotlin (pspdfkit.com)

In this blog post, David Schreiber-Ranner introduces Kotlin in yet another area of Android development: Gradle build scripts.

Data Driven Testing with KotlinTest (proandroiddev.com)

In this article Stephen Samuel covers how to write data-driven tests using the KotlinTest library while also introducing some nice extra features.

Reactive patterns using Transformations and MediatorLiveData (medium.com)

One tool to implement some of the reactive concepts is LiveData. This blog post by Jose Alcérreca will help you avoid traps and use some patterns to help you build a more reactive architecture using LiveData.

Delegate your Lifecycle to Kotlin (blog.blueapron.io)

In this post by Prem Nirmal you'll learn how to leverage Kotlins property delegation to eliminate null checks in Fragments when dealing with lifecycle events.

KDispatcher simple and light-weight event bus for Kotlin (medium.com)

In this introductionary blog post by Alexander Minkin you'll learn how to use the event bus library. There are more popular event buses (like Otto or EventBus from Greenrobot) in Android country but this one has been written in and especially for Kotlin.

LIBRARIES & CODE

pickle (github.com)

A code generating implementation of Cucumber testing for Android
 
kotlintest (github.com)

A flexible and comprehensive testing tool for Kotlin.
 
SdkSearch (github.com)

Jake Wharton's Android app and Chrome extension for searching the Android SDK documentation written in Kotlin.
 
ketro (smilecs.github.io)

Simple and sane Retrofit LiveData request library for Kotlin. Propagate errors to the parent fragment/activity without losing your sanity.
 
KDispatcher (github.com)

Simple and light-weight event dispatcher for Kotlin

NEWS

Android Studio 3.2 Beta 4 now available(androidstudio.googleblog.com)

Android Studio 3.2 Beta 4 is now available in the Beta channel.

Updating your games for modern Android (android-developers.googleblog.com)

Updating your games to target the latest API level ensures that your users can benefit from these improvements, while still allowing your games to run on older Android versions.

Women Techmakers: Want to attend the Firebase Summit on October 29th?(goo.gl)

Want to attend the Firebase Summit on October 29th, 2018 in Prague, Czech Republic? Women Techmakers is now offering the Firebase Travel Grant for this year's event! Apply today thru August 20th

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

