SOLID Android analytics with RxJava2 (medium.com)





In this article Aris Papadopoulos will explain how to properly create an Analytics system while following the SOLID principles and using RxJava2 for the heavy lifting.

Time for non-Time Lords – Part 1 (blog.stylingandroid.com)

Programming time in Java is hard to get right. Mark Allison begins a new series on making things just a bit easier and more likely to be correct.

Android Things – LEDs, GPIO on the Rainbow Hat (blog.blundellapps.co.uk)

This post will show you how to use the LEDs of the Rainbow hat peripheral by using the GPIO protocol which can come in handy for numerous other sensors and peripherals.

Kotlin From Scratch: Variables, Basic Types, and Arrays (code.tutsplus.com)

In this first tutorial in the Kotlin From Scratch series, you'll learn about the language basics: comments, variables, simple types, arrays, and type inference.

Exploring Nearby Connections 2.0 (medium.com)

The new API for Nearby Connections greatly improves upon the the first version by having offline support, higher-bandwidth operations and lower latency. Caren Chang shares some examples of how to use this new API.

30+ Bite-Sized Pro Tips to Become a Better Android Developer (blog.aritraroy.in)

On your quest of becoming a better Android developer, here are some bite-sized pro tips from my experience to aid you in the journey.

Android Dagger, Butterknife and MVP (proandroiddev.com)

Part 2/3 on how to make Dagger, ButterKnife, and Model-View-Presenter (MVP) work together in harmony by Vandolf Estrellado.

How to make complex requests simple with RxJava in Kotlin (blog.mindorks.com)

Intersting post by Tamás Kozmér how to make complex API requests simple using RxJava and Kotlin. You will learn how to create a model constructed from multiple requests.

Two-Way Data Binding on Android: Observing Your View with XML

(www.bignerdranch.com)

Great article by the guys over at Big Nerd Ranch about leveraging BindingAdapters to create a two way data binding with XML.

Save your backend from a responsive UI using RxJava (medium.com)

In this article by Ricardo Belchior you'll learn how to buffer certain actions (and thus taking off load from your backend) using RxJava.

Libraries and code

emptyview (github.com)

A view that displays states of screen like loading, error, empty etc.

droidbot (github.com)

A lightweight test input generator for Android. Similar to Monkey, but with more intelligence and cool features!

android-clean-architecture-boilerplate (github.com)

An android boilerplate project using clean architecture. It is written 100% in Kotlin with both UI and Unit tests.

ArcSeekBar (github.com)

Do you need a curved seek bar? Then ArcSeekBar by Marcin Moskała will be your friend.

NEWS

Next-generation Dex Compiler Now in Preview (android-developers.googleblog.com)

Google is investing in making improvements in the dex compiler and they've just announced that the next-generation dex compiler, D8, is now available for preview as part of Android Studio 3.0 Beta release.

Android Things Developer Preview 5 (developer.android.com)

Google has released Developer Preview 5 of Android Things. One of the biggest changes is that it's now based on Android O.

Android Studio 3.0 Beta 2 is now available (androidstudio.googleblog.com)

Android Studio 3.0 Beta 2 is now available in the Canary and Dev channels.

TOOLS

App Store Screenshot Generator (www.appstorescreenshot.com)

Create Beautiful Screenshots for iOS and Android in Minutes

