Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 177 / 177

ARTICLES & TUTORIALS

The art of staging a rollout (medium.com)





A broken experience could scare them away forever, so how do you carefully roll out new features and make sure your app is solid on all devices? Sebastiano Gottardo shares his thoughts on how to do it.

Some useful insights on Instant apps (medium.com)

Vuong Pham shares some insights on Instant Apps.

Using Espresso to Test Opening Links (collectiveidea.com)

It would be smart to have a test for wherever your app opens a link to a browser or call, to make sure it continues working and nothing breaks it in the future. Victoria Gonda shows how this is possible with Espresso.

Live, Online Kotlin Talk with Big Nerd Ranch(attendee.gotowebinar.com)

Join Josh Skeen 12/13 as he provides a forum for you to have a discussion about Kotlin right from the comfort of your computer. Attendees will get a snip it from Josh’s KotlinCon and DroidCon London talks. FREE Event- Seats limited - register today.

Learning Kotlin by Mistake (engineering.udacity.com)





Nate Ebel shares some tips and tricks that he's learned writing Kotlin code and how he got better over time.

Paper Signals: A Voice Experiment (papersignals.withgoogle.com)

Paper Signals are build-it-yourself objects that you control with your voice. To get you started, we made some example signals. Try building one of these, or invent your own.

Comprehensive Bug Reporting SDK for Mobile Apps(try.instabug.com)

Instabug bug reporting SDK allows mobile developers receive detailed bug reports from users and testers In-App directly. Instabug attaches screenshots, screen recordings, device details, and repro-steps, with each bug report to minimize debugging time and avoiding tracing weird bugs. Free Trial!

Kotlin Collections Inside. Part 1 (www.runtastic.com)

Andrew Khrystian does a deep dive on collection in Kotlin.

Multi-Threading Like a Boss in Android With RxJava 2 (blog.gojekengineering.com)

In this article, Aritra Roy talks about how he leveraged the true multi-threading capabilities of RxJava making complex app development process simple, easy and fun again.

Oreo Notifications: Channels – Part 1 (blog.stylingandroid.com)

While there aren’t widespread changes to Notifications as there have been in previous Android versions, there are some significant one, and Mark Allison starts off by looking at Notification Channels.

Representing View State with Kotlin Data Classes (medium.com)

In this article, Craig Russell describes how to use Kotlin’s data classes to represent the view state of an Android Architectures Component ViewModel.

Kotlin on the Backend (medium.com)

Kotlin isn’t just for Android. In fact, you can use Kotlin anywhere you’re already using Java, which makes it a great option for server-side development. Tyler Barber writes about how it can be used.

LIBRARIES & CODE

RoboPOJOGenerator (github.com)

IntelliJ IDEA/Android studio plugin: Json to Java and Kotlin POJO (GSON, Logan Square, Jackson, FastJSON, AutoValue, Moshi)

avdo (github.com)

Vector Drawable & Animated Vector Drawable optimization tool

NEWS

Android Things Developer Preview 6 (android-developers.googleblog.com)

Google has released Developer Preview 6 for #AndroidThings. Support for WebView, TextureView, and OpenGL is now possible across all supported devices. New APIs enable control of local device settings and over-the-air updates.

Kotlin 1.2 Released: Sharing Code between Platforms(blog.jetbrains.com)

JetBrains released Kotlin 1.2. This is a major new release and a big step on their road towards enabling the use of Kotlin across all components of a modern application.

VIDEOS & PODCASTS

Getting to 100% Kotlin www.youtube.com) While in NYC for Droidcon NYC, Huyen sits down with Dan Kim, Android developer at Basecamp and huge Kotlin nerd, to chat about… Kotlin: both learning Kotlin and making the way to 100% Kotlin

What's New in the Android 8.1 Developer Preview www.youtube.com) Dan Galpin highlights many of the the changes in the Android 8.1 Developer Preview, now available to developers on supported devices.

Building a layout from Scratch using ConstraintLayout www.youtube.com) Rebecca builds a layout in Android Studio using the new ConstraintLayout. She also covers some common errors that people make when building their layouts. Covers Barriers, Guidelines and Chains.

Android Developers Backstage: Instant Apps androidbackstage.blogspot.com) In this episode, Chet and Tor talk with Patrick Baumann from the Instant Apps team. They cover everything from Instant to Apps.

A/B Test Like a Pro www.youtube.com) A series of 4 videos on using Firebase to A/B Test like a Pro.

Conversations with Miguel and Simina fragmentedpodcast.com) In this episode of Fragmented, Donn makes the pilgrimage to Microsoft Connect 2017, talks to Miguel De Icaza and Simina Pasat.

Advanced Retrofit academy.realm.io) In this talk from Mobilization Conference, Maciej Puchalski describes advanced concepts, along with a little introduction to the library.