Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 38 / 38

Android Accessibility Tutorial: Getting Started(www.raywenderlich.com)





With so much of the population experiencing decreased vision, hearing, mobility, and cognitive function, you should do your best to give everyone the best experience in your apps that you can. Victoria Gonda shows you how.

The Android Version Ratchet (commonsware.com)

Mark Murphy examines how the coming enforced minimum sdk versions on the Play store may cause issues for anyone using the support libraries and supporting old Android versions.

Are you interested in building mobile games people want?(medium.com)

Google Play apps and games is on Medium. Learn about user experience design principles to help you build Android games that people want and discover how human factors affect gamer behaviour.

A month of Android Accessibility (tech.instacart.com)

Recently Maksim Golivkin and his team took a month to improve the accessibility of their Android app and serve a wider range of customers.

Understanding RecyclerView Part 1: The Basics (android.jlelse.eu)

A beginner’s guide to recyclable lists on Android by Nilesh Singh.

Android Essentials: Bootcamp by Big Nerd Ranch(www.bignerdranch.com)

Network with developers from Fortune 500 companies at our California location. Get help with specific projects. Immerse yourself in this 5-day training. Registration closes Jan 25!

Sonarqube code coverage for Kotlin on Android with Bitrise (android.jlelse.eu)

If you use Sonarqube for continuous inspection, Peter-John Welcome shows how to set it up to work with Kotlin Android code as well.

Mastering Shadows in Android (android.jlelse.eu)

Mert Şimşek shares some details on adding shadows to your UI based on Material Design guidelines.

gradle scripts for Kotlin lovers (medium.com)

It's been announced that Kotlin DSL will be the de facto gradle default, and StefMa took a deeper look at how to use it. He ran into some basic problems that he shares in this post.

My favorite examples of functional programming in Kotlin(medium.freecodecamp.org)

One of the great things about Kotlin is that it supports functional programming. Marcin Moskala discusses some simple but expressive functions written in Kotlin.

Using Android Fragments in 2018 (medium.com)

Daniel Novak knows there are dozens of frameworks and approaches that are trying replace Fragments, but he gives some valid reasons to use them in 2018.

How Voice UIs change our lives (chatbotsmagazine.com)

Mirek Stanek digs into what is so revolutionary in Voice UIs and what the real benefits are of having voice-controlled devices.

Enabling ProGuard in an Android Instant App (medium.com)

There are techniques for reducing APK size, but there’s one thing that’s absolutely essential for Instant Apps — removing unused code with ProGuard. Wojtek Kaliciński shows you how.

Functional Programming for Android Developers — Part 4(medium.freecodecamp.org)

In the last post, Anup Cowkur presented higher order functions and closures. In this one, he talks about functional error handling.

6 magic sugars that can make your Kotlin codebase happier — Part 3(medium.com)

Piotr Ślesarew introduces code association and how to use the delegation mechanism of the Kotlin language to make it simple and short, and then more about writing your own DSL.

Refactoring utility classes with Kotlin : Shared Preferences (medium.com)

Krupal Shah shows how Java Shared Prefs utility classes can be rewritten elegantly using Kotlin. This post is intended for anyone including beginners who want to play around Kotlin.

VectorDrawable Gradients – Part 2 (blog.stylingandroid.com)

We now have gradient support in API24 and later. In this short series of posts, Mark Allison takes a look at how to use them.

Libreries and code

CrepeCake (github.com)

A compile-time AOP engine like AspectJ but easier to use in android application development.

Shot (github.com)

Shot is a Gradle plugin that simplifies the execution of screenshot tests using Screenshot Tests For Android by Facebook.

videochatguru-android (github.com)

VideoChatGuru is an open-source solution written entirely in Kotlin, based on a WebRTC implementation.

Copyright © 2018 Android Weekly, All rights reserved.