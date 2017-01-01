Android weekly 250, Android O

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 55 / 55

O-h yeah! What we look forward to in Android O (www.novoda.com)





The team at Novoda poured over the Android O documentation to find out what new feature tickles their fancies the most.

JUnit 5: Dynamic Tests (blog.stylingandroid.com)

Mark Allison continues his series on JUnit 5, showing how to further simplify things and reduce boilerplate.

Flying Solo with Android Development (hackernoon.com)

Are you a solo dev? Here are some tips on how to avoid isolation and stay connected with community.

Ok Google, Charge $2 for Coffee (medium.com)

This post shows how to use Google Home to activate the Square Contactless Reader and take a real Apple Pay transaction backed by a Square Cash virtual card.

Introduction to SpringAnimation with examples(www.thedroidsonroids.com)

Dynamic-animation is a new module introduced in revision 25.3.0 of the Android Support Library. It provides a small set of classes for making realistic physics-based view animations.

Rewriting Uber Engineering’s Rider App with Deep Scope Hierarchies(eng.uber.com)

Uber rewrote their rider apps and subdivided the app into a deep hierarchy of dependency injection scopes to allow more features to be written without knowledge of one another.

Reducing networking footprint with OkHttp, Etags & If-Modified-Since(android.jlelse.eu)

You have many options to reduce networking usage of your Android app. Low-hanging fruit is the use of If-Modified-Since or Etags headers. It’s already included in OkHttp3, you will just have to enable it.

It’s time to kiss goodbye to your implicit BroadcastReceivers (medium.com)

If you want to target Android O and its shiny new features AND you have registered implicit BroadcastReceivers in your AndroidManifest, read this article.

Random Musings on the O Developer Preview 1 (commonsware.com)

Each time Google releases a new developer preview, Mark Murphy rummages through the API differences report and the high-level overviews, to see if there are things that warrant more attention from developers.

Writing Concise Code with Kotlin and RxJava (pspdfkit.com)

Ribeira dos Caldeirões shows how using RxJava with Kotlin can be far more concise and readable than with Java.

