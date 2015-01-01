Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 101 / 101

Awesome PHP

A curated list of amazingly awesome PHP libraries, resources and shiny things.

Composer Repositories

Composer Repositories.

Firegento - Magento Module Composer Repository.

Packagist - The PHP Package Repository.

Private Packagist - Composer package archive as a service for PHP.

WordPress Packagist - Manage your plugins with Composer.

Zend Framework Packages - Zend Framework Composer Repository.

Dependency Management

Libraries for dependency and package management.

Composer Installers - A multi framework Composer library installer.

Composer - A package and dependency manager.

Melody - A tool to build one file Composer scripts.

Pickle - A PHP extension installer.

Dependency Management Extras

Extras related to dependency management.

Composed - A library to parse your project's Composer environment at runtime.

Composer Merge Plugin - A composer plugin to merge several composer.json files.

Prestissimo - A composer plugin which enables parallel install process.

Satis - A static Composer repository generator.

tooly - A library to manage PHAR files in project using Composer.

Toran Proxy - A static Composer repository and proxy.

Frameworks

Web development frameworks.

Framework Extras

Extras related to web development frameworks.

CakePHP CRUD - A Rapid Application Development (RAD) plugin for CakePHP.

Knp RAD Components - A set of Rapid Application Development (RAD) components for Symfony.

Symfony CMF - A Content Management Framework to create custom CMS.

Components

Standalone components from web development frameworks and development groups.

Micro Frameworks

Micro frameworks and routers.

Bullet PHP - A micro framework for building REST APIs.

Lumen - A micro-framework by Laravel.

Radar - An Action-Domain-Responder implementation for PHP.

Slim - Another simple micro framework.

Micro Framework Extras

Extras related to micro frameworks and routers.

Routers

Libraries for handling application routing.

Aura.Router - A full-featured routing library.

Fast Route - A fast routing library.

Klein - A flexible router.

Pux - Another fast routing library.

Route - A routing library built on top of Fast Route.

Templating

Libraries and tools for templating and lexing.

Aura.View - Provides TemplateView and TwoStepView using PHP as the tempting language, with support for partials, sections, and helpers.

Foil - Another native PHP templating library.

MtHaml - A PHP implementation of the HAML template language.

Mustache - A PHP implementation of the Mustache template language.

PHPTAL - A PHP implementation of the TAL templating language.

Plates - A native PHP templating library.

Smarty - A template engine to complement PHP.

Twig - A comprehensive templating language.

Tale Jade - A PHP implementation of the Jade template language.

Static Site Generators

Tools for pre-processing content to generate web pages.

Couscous - Couscous turns Markdown documentation into beautiful websites. It's GitHub Pages on steroids.

Sculpin - A tool that converts Markdown and Twig into static HTML.

Spress - An extensible tool that converts Markdown and Twig into HTML.

HTTP

Libraries for working with HTTP.

Buzz - Another HTTP client.

Guzzle - A comprehensive HTTP client.

HTTPFul - A chainable HTTP client.

HTTPlug - An HTTP client abstraction without binding to a specific implementation.

PHP VCR - A library for recording and replaying HTTP requests.

Requests - A simple HTTP library.

Retrofit - A library to ease creation of REST API clients.

zend-diactoros - PSR-7 HTTP Message implementation.

Scraping

Libraries for scraping websites.

Embed - An information extractor from any web service or page.

Goutte - A simple web scraper.

PHP Spider - A configurable and extensible PHP web spider.

Middlewares

Libraries for building application using middlewares.

Expressive - PSR-7 Middleware framework from Zend.

PSR7-Middlewares - Inspiring collection of handy middlewares.

Relay - A PHP 5.5 PSR-7 middleware dispatcher.

Stack - A library of stackable middleware for Silex/Symfony.

zend-stratigility - Middleware for PHP built on top of PSR-7.

URL

Libraries for parsing URLs.

PHP Domain Parser - A domain suffix parser library.

Purl - A URL manipulation library.

sabre/uri - A functional URI manipulation library.

Uri - Another URL manipulation library.

Email

Libraries for sending and parsing email.

Files

Libraries for file manipulation and MIME type detection.

CSV - A CSV data manipulation library.

Flysystem - Another filesystem abstraction layer.

Gaufrette - A filesystem abstraction layer.

Hoa Mime - Another MIME detection library.

PHP FFmpeg - A wrapper for the FFmpeg video library.

UnifiedArchive - A unified reader and writer of compressed archives.

Streams

Libraries for working with streams.

Streamer - A simple object-orientated stream wrapper library.

Dependency Injection

Libraries that implement the dependency injection design pattern.

Aura.Di - A serializable dependency injection container with constructor and setter injection, interface and trait awareness, configuration inheritance, and much more.

Acclimate - A common interface to dependency injection containers and service locators.

Auryn - A recursive dependency injector.

Container - Another flexible dependency injection container.

Disco - A PSR-11 compatible, annotation-based dependency injection container.

PHP-DI - A dependency injection container that supports autowiring.

Pimple - A tiny dependency injection container.

Symfony DI - A dependency injection container component (SF).

Imagery

Libraries for manipulating images.

Testing

Libraries for testing codebases and generating test data.

Alice - An expressive fixture generation library.

AspectMock - A mocking framework for PHPUnit/Codeception.

Atoum - A simple testing library.

Behat - A behaviour driven development (BDD) testing framework.

Codeception - A full stack testing framework.

DBUnit - A database testing library for PHPUnit.

Faker - A fake data generator library.

HTTP Mock - A library for mocking HTTP requests in unit tests.

Kahlan - Full stack Unit/BDD testing framework with built-in stub, mock and code-coverage support.

Mink - Web acceptance testing.

Mockery - A mock object library for testing.

ParaTest - A parallel testing library for PHPUnit.

Peridot - An event driven test framework.

Phake - Another mock object library for testing.

Pho - Another behaviour driven development testing framework.

PHP-Mock - A mock library for built-in PHP functions (e.g. time()).

PHPSpec - A design by specification unit testing library.

PHPT - A test tool used by PHP itself.

PHPUnit - A unit testing framework.

Prophecy - A highly opinionated mocking framework.

VFS Stream - A virtual filesystem stream wrapper for testing.

Continuous Integration

Libraries and applications for continuous integration.

CircleCI - A continuous integration platform.

GitlabCi - Let GitLab CI test, build, deploy your code. TravisCi like.

Jenkins - A continous integration platform with PHP support.

JoliCi - A continuous integration client written in PHP and powered by Docker.

PHPCI - An open source continuous integration platform for PHP.

SemaphoreCI - A continuous integration platform for open source and private projects.

Shippable - A Docker based continious integration platform for open source and private projects.

Travis CI - A continuous integration platform.

Wercker - A continuous integration platform.

Documentation

Libraries for generating project documentation.

APIGen - Another API documentation generator.

daux.io - A documentation generator which uses Markdown files.

PHP Documentor 2 - A documentation generator.

phpDox - A documentation generator for PHP projects (that is not limited to API documentation).

Sami - An API documentation generator.

Security

Libraries for generating secure random numbers, encrypting data and scanning for vulnerabilities.

Halite - A simple library for encryption using libsodium.

HTML Purifier - A standards compliant HTML filter.

IniScan - A tool that scans PHP INI files for security.

Optimus - Id obfuscation based on Knuth's multiplicative hashing method.

PHP Encryption - Secure PHP Encryption Library.

PHP SSH - An experimental object orientated SSH wrapper library.

PHPSecLib - A pure PHP secure communications library.

random_compat - PHP 5.x support for random_bytes() and random_int()

and RandomLib - A library for generating random numbers and strings.

SensioLabs Security Check - A web tool to check your Composer dependencies for security advisories.

TCrypto - A simple encrypted key-value storage library.

VAddy - A continuous security testing platform for web applications.

Zed - An integrated penetration testing tool for web applications.

Passwords

Libraries and tools for working with and storing passwords.

GenPhrase - A library for generating secure random passphrases.

Password Compat - A compatibility library for the new PHP 5.5 password functions.

Password Policy - A password policy library for PHP and JavaScript.

Password Validator - A library for validating and upgrading password hashes.

Password-Generator - PHP library to generate random passwords.

PHP Password Lib - A library for generating and validating passwords.

phpass - A portable password hashing framework.

Zxcvbn PHP - A realistic PHP password strength estimate library based on Zxcvbn JS.

Code Analysis

Libraries and tools for analysing, parsing and manipulating codebases.

Code Quality

Libraries for managing code quality, formatting and linting.

PHP CodeSniffer - A library that detects PHP, CSS and JS coding standard violations.

PHP CS Fixer - A coding standards fixer library.

PHP Mess Detector - A library that scans code for bugs, sub-optimal code, unused parameters and more.

PHPCheckstyle - A tool to help adhere to certain coding conventions.

PHPCPD - A library that detects copied and pasted code.

Static Analysis

Libraries for performing static analysis of PHP code.

Exakat - A static analysis engine for PHP.

Mondrian - A code analysis tool using Graph Theory.

phan - A static analyzer based on PHP 7+ and the php-ast extension.

PHPCompatibility - A PHP compatibility checker for PHP CodeSniffer.

PhpDependencyAnalysis - A tool to create customisable dependency graphs.

PHP Metrics - A static metric library.

PHP Migration - A static analyzer for PHP version migration.

PHPStan - A PHP Static Analysis Tool.

Psalm - A static analysis tool for finding errors in PHP applications.

Architectural

Libraries related to design patterns, programming approaches and ways to organize code.

Design Patterns PHP - A repository of software patterns implemented in PHP.

Finite - A simple PHP finite state machine.

Functional PHP - A functional programming library.

Iter - A library that provides iteration primitives using generators.

Patchwork - A library for redefining userland functions.

Pipeline - A pipeline pattern implementation.

RulerZ - A powerful rule engine and implementation of the Specification pattern.

Debugging and Profiling

Libraries and tools for debugging and profiling code.

Build Tools

Project build and automation tools.

Box - A utility to build PHAR files.

Construct - A PHP project/micro-package generator.

Phing - A PHP project build system inspired by Apache Ant.

Task Runners

Libraries for automating and running tasks.

Bldr - A PHP Task runner built on Symfony components.

Jobby - A PHP cron job manager without modifying crontab.

Robo - A PHP Task runner with object-orientated configurations.

Task - A pure PHP task runner inspired by Grunt and Gulp.

Navigation

Tools for building navigation structures.

KnpMenu - A menu library.

Asset Management

Tools for managing, compressing and minifying website assets.

JShrink - A JavaScript minifier library.

Munee - An asset optimiser library.

Puli - A library for determining assets absolute paths.

BowerPHP - A PHP implementation of Bower. A package manager for the web

Geolocation

Libraries for geocoding addresses and working with latitudes and longitudes.

GeoCoder - A geocoding library.

GeoJSON - A GeoJSON implementation.

GeoTools - A library of geo-related tools.

PHPGeo - A simple geo library.

Date and Time

Libraries for working with dates and times.

CalendR - A calendar management library.

Carbon - A simple DateTime API extension.

Chronos - A DateTime API extension supporting both mutable and immutable date/time.

Moment.php - Moment.js inspired PHP DateTime handler with i18n support.

Yasumi - An library to help you calculate the dates and names of holidays.

Event

Libraries that are event-driven or implement non-blocking event loops.

Logging

Libraries for generating and working with log files.

Monolog - A comprehensive logger.

Libraries and applications for taking payments and building online e-commerce stores.

Money - A PHP implementation of Fowler's money pattern.

OmniPay - A framework agnostic multi-gateway payment processing library.

Payum - A payment abstraction library.

Shopware - Highly customizable e-commerce software

Swap - An exchange rates library.

Sylius - An open source e-commerce solution.

PDF

Libraries and software for working with PDF files.

Dompdf - A HTML to PDF converter.

PHPPdf - A library for generating PDFs and images from XML.

Snappy - A PDF and image generation library.

WKHTMLToPDF - A tool to convert HTML to PDF.

Office

Libraries for working with office suite documents.

PHPPowerPoint - A library for working with Microsoft PowerPoint Presentations.

PHPWord - A library for working with Microsoft Word documents.

PHPSpreadsheet - A pure PHP library for reading and writing spreadsheet files (successor of PHPExcel)

Database

Libraries for interacting with databases using object-relational mapping (ORM) or datamapping techniques.

Atlas.Orm - A data mapper implementation for your persistence model in PHP.

Aura.Sql - Provides an extension to the native PDO along with a profiler and connection locator.

Aura.SqlQuery - Independent query builders for MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, and Microsoft SQL Server.

Baum - A nested set implementation for Eloquent.

Cake ORM - Object-Relational Mapper, implemented using the DataMapper pattern (CP).

Doctrine Extensions - A collection of Doctrine behavioural extensions.

Doctrine - A comprehensive DBAL and ORM.

Eloquent - A simple ORM (L5).

LazyRecord - A fast ORM designed for simplicity, extendability and performance.

Pomm - An Object Model Manager for PostgreSQL.

Propel - A fast ORM, migration library and query builder.

ProxyManager - A set of utilities to generate proxy objects for data mappers.

RedBean - A lightweight, configuration-less ORM.

Spot2 - A MySQL datamapper ORM.

Migrations

Libraries to help manage database schemas and migrations.

Doctrine Migrations - A migration library for Doctrine.

Migrations - A migration management library.

Phinx - Another database migration library.

PHPMig - Another migration management library.

Ruckusing - Database migrations for PHP ala ActiveRecord Migrations with support for MySQL, Postgres, SQLite.

NoSQL

Libraries for working with "NoSQL" backends.

PHPMongo - A MongoDB ORM.

Predis - A feature complete Redis library.

Queue

Libraries for working with event and task queues.

Bernard - A multibackend abstraction library.

BunnyPHP - A performant pure-PHP AMQP (RabbitMQ) sync and also async (ReactPHP) library.

Pheanstalk - A Beanstalkd client library.

PHP AMQP - A pure PHP AMQP library.

Tarantool Queue - PHP bindings for Tarantool Queue.

Thumper - A RabbitMQ pattern library.

Search

Libraries and software for indexing and performing search queries on data.

Command Line

Libraries related to the command line.

Aura.Cli - Provides the equivalent of request ( Context ) and response ( Stdio ) objects for the command line interface, including Getopt support, and an independent Help object for describing commands.

Boris - A tiny PHP REPL.

Cilex - A micro framework for building command line tools.

CLI Menu - A library for building CLI menus.

CLIFramework - A command-line framework supports zsh/bash completion generation, subcommands and option constraints. It also powers phpbrew.

CLImate - A library for outputting colours and special formatting.

Commando - Another simple command line opt parser.

Cron Expression - A library to calculate cron run dates.

GetOpt - A command line opt parser.

GetOptionKit - Another command line opt parser.

Hoa Console - Another command line library.

PsySH - Another PHP REPL.

ShellWrap - A simple command line wrapper library.

Authentication and Authorization

Libraries for implementing user authentication and authorization.

Markup

Libraries for working with markup.

Strings

Libraries for parsing and manipulating strings.

Numbers

Libraries for working with numbers.

ByteUnits - A library to parse, format and convert byte units in binary and metric systems.

LibPhoneNumber for PHP - A PHP implementation of Google's phone number handling library.

PHP Conversion - Another library for converting between units of measure.

PHP Units of Measure - A library for converting between units of measure.

Filtering and Validation

Libraries for filtering and validating data.

Aura.Filter - Provides tools to validate and sanitize objects and arrays.

Cake Validation - Another validation library (CP).

Filterus - A simple PHP filtering library.

ISO-codes - A library for validating inputs according standards from ISO, International Finance, Public Administrations, GS1, Book Industry, Phone numbers & Zipcodes for many countries

MetaYaml - A schema validation library that supports YAML, JSON and XML.

Respect Validation - A simple validation library.

Upload - A library for handling file uploads and validation.

Valitron - Another validation library.

Volan - Another simplified validation library.

API

Libraries and web tools for developing APIs.

API Platform - Expose in minutes an hypermedia REST API that embraces JSON-LD, Hydra format.

Apigility - An API builder built with Zend Framework 2.

Drest - A library for exposing Doctrine entities as REST resource endpoints.

HAL - A Hypertext Application Language (HAL) builder library.

Hateoas - A HATEOAS REST web service library.

Negotiation - A content negotiation library.

Restler - A lightweight framework to expose PHP methods as RESTful web API.

wsdl2phpgenerator - A tool to generate PHP classes from SOAP WSDL files.

Caching

Libraries for caching data.

Data Structure and Storage

Libraries that implement data structure or storage techniques.

Cake Collection - A simple collections library (CP).

Collections - Collections Abstraction library for PHP.

Fractal - A library for converting complex data structures to JSON output.

Ginq - Another PHP library based on .NET's LINQ.

JsonMapper - A library that maps nested JSON structures onto PHP classes.

Knapsack - Collection library inspired by Clojure's sequences.

PINQ - A PHP library based on .NET's LINQ (Language Integrated Query).

Porter - Data import abstraction framework.

Serializer - A library for serialising and de-serialising data.

YaLinqo - Yet Another LINQ to Objects for PHP.

Zend Serializer - Another library for serialising and de-serialising data (ZF2).

Notifications

Libraries for working with notification software.

JoliNotif - A cross-platform library for desktop notification (support for Growl, notify-send, toaster, etc)

Notification Pusher - A standalone library for device push notifications.

Notificato - A library for handling push notifications.

Notificator - A lightweight notification library.

Php-pushwoosh - A PHP Library to easily send push notifications with the Pushwoosh REST Web Services.

Deployment

Libraries for project deployment.

Deployer - A deployment tool.

Envoy - A tool to run SSH tasks with PHP.

Rocketeer - A fast and easy deployer for the PHP world.

Internationalisation and Localisation

Libraries for Internationalization (I18n) and Localization (L10n).

Aura.Intl - Provides internationalization (I18N) tools, specifically package-oriented per-locale message translation.

Cake I18n - Message translation and localization for dates and numbers (CP)

Third Party APIs

Libraries for accessing third party APIs.

Amazon Web Service SDK - The official PHP AWS SDK library.

Campaign Monitor - The official Campaign Monitor PHP library.

Dropbox SDK - The official PHP Dropbox SDK library.

Github - A library to interface with the Github API.

Mailgun The official Mailgun PHP API.

Stripe - The official Stripe PHP library.

Twilio - The official Twilio PHP REST API.

Extensions

Libraries to help build PHP extensions.

PHP CPP - A C++ library for developing PHP extensions.

Zephir - A compiled language between PHP and C++ for developing PHP extensions.

Miscellaneous

Useful libraries or tools that don't fit in the categories above.

Software

Software for creating a development environment.

PHP Installation

Tools to help install and manage PHP on your computer.

HomeBrew - A package manager for OSX.

Brew PHP Switcher - Brew PHP switcher.

PHP Brew - A PHP version manager and installer.

PHP Build - Another PHP version installer.

PHP OSX - A PHP installer for OSX.

VirtPHP - A tool for creating and managing isolated PHP environments.

Development Environment

Software and tools for creating a sandboxed development environment.

Ansible - A radically simple orchestration framework.

Phansible - A web tool for building PHP development virtual machines with Ansible.

Protobox - Another web tool for building PHP development virtual machines.

PuPHPet - A web tool for building PHP development virtual machines.

Puppet - A server automation framework and application.

Vagrant - A portable development environment utility.

Docker - A containerization platform.

Virtual Machines

Alternative PHP virtual machines.

Hack - A programming language for HHVM that interoperates seamlessly with PHP.

HHVM - A Virtual Machine, Runtime and JIT for PHP by Facebook.

Text Editors and IDEs

Text Editors and Integrated Development Environments (IDE) with support for PHP.

Atom - A hackable text editor.

Atom IDE - An IDE extension for Atom.

Eclipse for PHP Developers - A PHP IDE based on the Eclipse platform.

Netbeans - An IDE with support for PHP and HTML5.

PhpStorm - A commercial PHP IDE.

VS Code - An open source code editor.

Web Applications

Web-based applications and tools.

3V4L - An online PHP & HHVM shell.

DBV - A database version control application.

PHP Queue - An application for managing queueing backends.

MailCatcher - A web tool for capturing and viewing emails.

Cachet - The open source status page system.

phpRedisAdmin - A simple web interface to manage Redis databases.

phpMyAdmin - A web interface for MySQL/MariaDB.

Adminer - Database management in a single PHP file.

Grav - A modern flat-file CMS.

Lychee - An easy to use and great looking photo-management-system.

Infrastructure

Infrastructure for providing PHP applications and services.

appserver.io - A multithreaded application server for PHP, written in PHP.

php-pm - A process manager, supercharger and load balancer for PHP applications.

Resources

Various resources, such as books, websites and articles, for improving your PHP development skills and knowledge.

PHP Websites

Useful PHP-related websites.

Other Websites

Useful websites related to web development.

PHP Books

Fantastic PHP-related books.

Other Books

Books related to general computing and web development.

PHP Videos

Fantastic PHP-related videos.

Nomad PHP Lightning Talks - 10 to 15 minute Lightning Talks by PHP community members.

PHP UK Conference - A collection of videos from the PHP UK Conference.

Programming with Anthony - A video series by Anthony Ferrara.

Taking PHP Seriously - A talk outlining PHP's strengths by Keith Adams of Facebook.

PHP Podcasts

Podcasts with a focus on PHP topics.

PHP Town Hall - A casual PHP podcast by Ben Edmunds and Phil Sturgeon.

Voices of the ElePHPant Interviews with the people that make the PHP community special.

PHP Roundtable - The PHP Roundtable is a casual gathering of developers discussing topics that PHP nerds care about.

PHP Reading

PHP-releated reading materials.

PHP Internals Reading

Reading materials related to the PHP internals or performance.

PHP Magazines

Fantastic PHP-related magazines.