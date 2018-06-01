CO.design, Why slow innovation is the way forward

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 92 / 92

Office chairs have gone from corporate status symbols to afterthoughts. Here’s how one furniture manufacturer is adapting.

See you later, I’m moving to a cave.

Ikea is partnering with Adidas, Lego, and Sonos to sell you everything.

When will Google defend democracy?

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Reddit are attempting to bring more transparency to how their platforms may influence elections. When will Google get on board?

Why slow innovation is the way forward

Sometimes changing three lines in an FAQ qualifies as a rousing success, writes Hana Schank in the fourth installment of The Government Fix.

Why we need evil AI

It’s not AI being evil. It’s us.

Squarespace owns web design–now it’s coming for email

Today the website builder launches an email campaign service. Move over, Mailchimp?

Everimal: An adorable new take on pop-up books

Instead of complex pop-ups, the book makes a clever use of page size.

Olafur Eliasson’s first building is marvelous

The Danish-Icelandic artist’s architectural studio has built its first building, for the heirs of Lego founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen.

How electronic medical records went so wrong

Electronic medical records were supposed to revolutionize medicine. Instead they’ve been a nightmare for doctors. It’s time they undergo the same UX transformation that has remade travel, retail, and entertainment, writes a research team from the University of Pennsylvania.

Can this ob-gyn-designed wearable reduce campus sexual assault?

Buzz is part blood alcohol-monitoring wearable, part Livestrong-style bracelet that aims to support consensual sex.

How to make trustworthy apps, when no one trusts tech anymore

NerdWallet’s Michael Chanover on the dos, don’ts, and don’t evers of designing for trust.