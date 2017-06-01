Access

CSS weekly 274

 

 

CSS Isn’t Black Magic
 
 
Aimee Knight takes a deep dive into browser internals to see how our styles are parsed and rendered. Read more
 
How to Create a Pattern Library and Why You Should Bother

 
Paul Boag explains how can a pattern library help you ensure that your websites and apps are consistent and easy to maintain. Read more

 

 

How CSS Developers Can Pay Off Student Loans Faster

 
Did you take out student loans to become a CSS dev? Student Loan Hero has free blog posts to help you pay off your student loans — faster and easier. Trusted by 1 million monthly readers. Read Recent Blog Post

 

 

Let’s Talk About Speech CSS
 
Eric Bailey explains why you should learn what CSS Speech Module can and can’t do, and how it can help you create robust interfaces for all users, regardless of their ability or circumstance. Read more
 
Performance Markers
 
Surma demonstrates how to effectively measure performance in your web apps. Watch video
 
The Accessibility Cheatsheet
 
Ire Aderinokun highlights some practical examples from the very extensive WCAG guidelines of what we can do to make our websites more accessible. Read more
 
CSS Architecture with ReactJS
 
Douglas Gimli explains how to apply CSS architecture to projects using ReactJS. Read more
 
Reducing CSS Bundle Size 70% by Cutting the Class Names and Using Scope Isolation
 
Gajus Kuizinas shows how can you rename CSS class names at the compilation time in React using Webpack. Read more

 

TOOLS

 

DomFlags
 
DomFlags is a DevTools extension that lets you create bookmarks to deeply nested DOM elements. Check it out
 
CSS Database
 
CSS Database is a comprehensive list of CSS features and their positions in the process of becoming implemented web standards. Check it out

 

INSPIRATION

 

CSS-Only Image Slider Using SVG Patterns
 
 

 
Damián Muti created an experimental image slider that showcases the power of SVG patterns. Get inspired

 

