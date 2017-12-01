Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

CSS Weekly 293, Evolution of: Gif without the GIF

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 73 / 73

 

Evolution of : Gif without the GIF
 
 

 
Colin Bendell explains how Safari Technology Preview is paving the way for awesome gif-like experiences, without the terrible performance and quality costs associated with GIF files. 
Read more
Understanding CSS Layout And The Block Formatting Context
 
 

 
Rachel Andrew explains what a Block Formatting Context is, why it works, and how can it help you understand how layout works in CSS. Read more

To your boss, it’s professional development.

 
 

 
To you, it’s like a party, with several hundred of your smartest, most talented friends. Plus twelve of your favorite authors and designers. It’s like hanging out with your bookshelf and your blogroll. Only the food is better. But don’t tell your boss. She thinks you’re working. 
 
Come join us at An Event Apart!

Articles & Tutorials

Modern Asynchronous CSS Loading

Scott Jehl shows how and why you should use rel=preload to load CSS asynchronously. 
Read more

Manageable Utility Systems with CSS Variables

Kasey Bonifacio shows the difference between Sass variables and CSS variables.
 
Read more

Animating Border

Stephen Shaw gives an overview of different methods for animating the border property on hover.
Read more

How Stripe Designs Beautiful Websites

Lee Robinson examines the tips and tricks used to make Stripe’s website design a notch above the rest.
 
Read more

The Front-end Checklist Is Just a Tool… Everything Depends on You.

David Dias explains why you should integrate The Front-End Checklist into your development cycle.
 
Read more

 

Tools

 

URL to PDF Microservice
 
A microservice for web page PDF rendering, useful when you need to automatically produce PDF files (like receipts, weekly reports, or invoices).
 
Check it out

wkhtmltopdf

 
An open source command line tool to render HTML into PDF and various image formats using the Qt WebKit rendering engine.
 
Check it out

 

Inspiration

Spinning Circles Animation

 

 
Paul Grant created a beautiful animation using pure CSS (and some clever element positioning).
 
Get inspired

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 