Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 73 / 73

Colin Bendell explains how Safari Technology Preview is paving the way for awesome gif-like experiences, without the terrible performance and quality costs associated with GIF files.

Rachel Andrew explains what a Block Formatting Context is, why it works, and how can it help you understand how layout works in CSS. Read more

To your boss, it’s professional development.

To you, it’s like a party, with several hundred of your smartest, most talented friends. Plus twelve of your favorite authors and designers. It’s like hanging out with your bookshelf and your blogroll. Only the food is better. But don’t tell your boss. She thinks you’re working.

Articles & Tutorials

Modern Asynchronous CSS Loading

Scott Jehl shows how and why you should use rel=preload to load CSS asynchronously.

Manageable Utility Systems with CSS Variables

Kasey Bonifacio shows the difference between Sass variables and CSS variables.

Animating Border

Stephen Shaw gives an overview of different methods for animating the border property on hover.

How Stripe Designs Beautiful Websites

Lee Robinson examines the tips and tricks used to make Stripe’s website design a notch above the rest.

The Front-end Checklist Is Just a Tool… Everything Depends on You.

David Dias explains why you should integrate The Front-End Checklist into your development cycle.

Tools

A microservice for web page PDF rendering, useful when you need to automatically produce PDF files (like receipts, weekly reports, or invoices).

wkhtmltopdf

An open source command line tool to render HTML into PDF and various image formats using the Qt WebKit rendering engine.

Inspiration

Spinning Circles Animation

Paul Grant created a beautiful animation using pure CSS (and some clever element positioning).