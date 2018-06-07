Did Facebook just have another security scare?

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 34 / 34

Facebook’s public image suffered quite a few setbacks in recent times. The Cambridge analytica scandal has opened up a pandora’s box full of questions about user data security and privacy. In the recent senate hearings, Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg had an apologetic tone and he promised to give utmost importance to user data security. The misfortunes however, doesn’t seem to be over for Zuckerberg and Facebook. In a latest security scare, a bug had caused quite a ruckus for the tech giant.

Facebook composer bug

Now let’s talk about the bugs, yes, you read that correctly, there were more than one recent Facebook bugs affecting user data and privacy. The first bug was related to the Facebook message composer. According to Facebook’s Chief Privacy Officer Erin Egan, the bug affected composer’s privacy settings in a way that when the users were creating new posts, it automatically changed the privacy settings to public. This meant that user updates which might have been private, were available publicly. This bug had affected 14 million users worldwide and it was active during 18th May to 22nd May 2018. It took Facebook till 27th May to identify the bug and then rectify the problem. As a trust building measure, Facebook had sent notifications to all the users affected by this breach. A snapshot of the Facebook notification looked like this:

Source: Techcrunch

Automatic Unblocking bug

The second incident occurred was between 29th May to 5th June. This particular incident was reported via a Facebook blog post which stated that a bug that had affected around 800k Facebook users, had temporarily unblocked contacts and enabled previously blocked contacts to message or view the details of the respective users. This security breach was in a way potentially dangerous since it openly allowed stalking or even harassment. Facebook had although stated that this bug had unblocked one contact per user. The official Facebook notification to the affected users looked like this:

Source: Facebook Blog

Facebook Analytics Data leak

The story of bugs is not over yet. There were recent reports that the Facebook analytics data of around 3 percent Facebook apps were leaked to testers accidentally. This was due to a faulty automated email system according to Facebook. Although Facebook insists on the fact that no personal user data was leaked, still this incident doesn’t go down well keeping in mind the company’s latest record of user privacy and data secrecy. Facebook is trying to be transparent in its approach to tackle this menace of recurring bugs, but how successful their efforts will be, only time and their future actions will tell.

