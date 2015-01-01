Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

Django Weekly 26, Contributing to Django Framework is easier than you think

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 222 / 222

Contributing to Django Framework is easier than you think

In this blog post I will show you step-by-step how I got started contributing the to open source by fixing a Django easy pick issue and how you can do the same in few steps. I will use a bug fixed by me to explain everything from the beginning to the end. 

3 Ways Our Dev Teams Create Velocity with Multi-System Integrations

Whitepaper 

Django admin: How to insert Inline between fields

djang-weekly-26

The positioning of the TabularInline, it would seem to be a simple task. Most of Django developers face this challenge when the size of ModelAdmin becomes bigger than the several “screens” and ordering becomes critical for the usability. 

Provisioning django application using ansible

How to write provisioning scripts for django application using ansible 

 

 

How Django Girls is fighting to make a global space for women in tech

When programmers Ola Sendecka and Ola Sitarska regularly found themselves to be the only women at tech conferences, hackathons, and meet-ups, they decided to actually do something about it. That's how Django Girls was born in 2014. "This is an international community of people who work together to make the tech industry, in particular the Python and Django worlds, more inclusive and welcoming," explains Sendecka, a developer at Potato London. 

Hire Development Experts

Toptal hand-matches leading companies with experts in software, web and mobile app development. Let us match you with on-demand developers for your next project. 

Mozilla Complete Django Development Guide | MDN

Good Resource To Learn Django. 

How to Integrate OAuth 2 Into Your Django/DRF Back-end?

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to integrate OAuth 2 into your Django or Django Rest Framework using Python Social Auth. Although this article focuses on the Django REST Framework, you can apply the information provided here to implement the same in a variety of other common back-end frameworks. 

Preferred way of performing asynchronous tasks in Django ?

Poll by the Author of Two Scoops of Django. 

Understanding the Need: A Django Deployment Guide

My belief that there is little to no modern (circa 2017) documentation on how to deploy a full stack web application using Django 

 

 

Cleaning up Django Persistent Database Connections

For the past year at work we have been utilizing more Kafka infrastructure for what typically would have been handled using celery workers. This has led to some interesting rediscoveries of Django ORM. While this example is used in a Kafka implementation, it is not dependent on it and can be used in any scenario where code is run outside of a typical Django view. 

Projects

 

django-behaviors - 17 Stars, 2 Fork
Easily integrate common behaviors for Django models, e.g. Timestamps, Publishing, Authoring, Editing and more.

 

django_redux - 3 Stars, 0 Fork
A re-usable bridge between Django channels and Redux.

 

django-static-version - 2 Stars, 1 Fork
This is a simple django utility that adds a version number to static files with a custom templatetag and context_processor. The version number is pulled from the django settings. The motivating use case was cache busting in CloudFront, we will simple bump up the version number on redeploy to invalidate static files.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.

 

 