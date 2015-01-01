Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 222 / 222

Contributing to Django Framework is easier than you think

In this blog post I will show you step-by-step how I got started contributing the to open source by fixing a Django easy pick issue and how you can do the same in few steps. I will use a bug fixed by me to explain everything from the beginning to the end.

The positioning of the TabularInline, it would seem to be a simple task. Most of Django developers face this challenge when the size of ModelAdmin becomes bigger than the several “screens” and ordering becomes critical for the usability.

How to write provisioning scripts for django application using ansible

When programmers Ola Sendecka and Ola Sitarska regularly found themselves to be the only women at tech conferences, hackathons, and meet-ups, they decided to actually do something about it. That's how Django Girls was born in 2014. "This is an international community of people who work together to make the tech industry, in particular the Python and Django worlds, more inclusive and welcoming," explains Sendecka, a developer at Potato London.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to integrate OAuth 2 into your Django or Django Rest Framework using Python Social Auth. Although this article focuses on the Django REST Framework, you can apply the information provided here to implement the same in a variety of other common back-end frameworks.

My belief that there is little to no modern (circa 2017) documentation on how to deploy a full stack web application using Django

For the past year at work we have been utilizing more Kafka infrastructure for what typically would have been handled using celery workers. This has led to some interesting rediscoveries of Django ORM. While this example is used in a Kafka implementation, it is not dependent on it and can be used in any scenario where code is run outside of a typical Django view.

django-behaviors - 17 Stars, 2 Fork

Easily integrate common behaviors for Django models, e.g. Timestamps, Publishing, Authoring, Editing and more.

django_redux - 3 Stars, 0 Fork

A re-usable bridge between Django channels and Redux.

django-static-version - 2 Stars, 1 Fork

This is a simple django utility that adds a version number to static files with a custom templatetag and context_processor. The version number is pulled from the django settings. The motivating use case was cache busting in CloudFront, we will simple bump up the version number on redeploy to invalidate static files.