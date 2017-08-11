Django weekly 51

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 80 / 80

Worthy Read

This post will try to explain our approach to apply Clean Architecture on a Django Restful API. It is useful to be familiarized with Django framework as well as with Uncle Bob's Clean Architecture before keep reading.

architecture

In this tutorial, I will be using Django framework for microservices. And then I will use django-mama-cas and django-cas-ng packages

microservices

Django comes with a few optional apps that can easily be installed. One of those apps is the Redirects App, which is particularly useful in the cases where you want to update some existing URLs without compromising your Website SEO or in any case avoid 404 errors.

redirect

I’ll show you how to create a new non-nullable field in Django and how to populate it using Django migrations.

migrations, NULL

Working as a web freelancer I am interested in how different frameworks and technologies perform, but the majority of the benchmarks found over the internet are considering just the Hello World example. When you are building a real life application there are more aspects to take into consideration, so I decided to run a complete benchmark between the most popular frameworks and technologies. Alongside the performance, I was interested in how easy is to achieve specific tasks in each framework and what is the cost of scaling the application performance.

benchmark

Talk at Pycon Australia.

pycon

Introducing the idea of appropriate data flows, query optimisation, and algorithm selections via the broader objective of reducing website latency. The techniques taught are broadly applicable, not specific to websites in Django. The goal is to open audience members eyes to the broader concepts of appropriate tech stack selection by looking briefly at HTTP/2, caching (both local and global), infrastructure stack layout, streaming responses, aggregate requests, lazy evaluation, and some thoughts on the future of low-latency web development.

performance

Projects

django-eventstream - 4 Stars, 1 Fork

Django EventStream provides an API endpoint for your Django application that can push data to connected clients. It relies on Pushpin or Fanout Cloud to manage the connections. Data is sent using the Server-Sent Events protocol (SSE), in which data is streamed over a never-ending HTTP response.

django-tmpl - 0 Stars, 0 Fork

Django project template with many basic useful features.