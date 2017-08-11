Access

Django weekly 51

 

 

Worthy Read
Clean Architecture in Django
clean-architecture-in-django
This post will try to explain our approach to apply Clean Architecture on a Django Restful API. It is useful to be familiarized with Django framework as well as with Uncle Bob's Clean Architecture before keep reading.

architecture
Central Authentication Service (CAS) implementation using Django microservices
In this tutorial, I will be using Django framework for microservices. And then I will use django-mama-cas and django-cas-ng packages

microservices
Catch Errors Before Users Do
Error monitoring, alerting, analytics. Root cause to resolution in 30 secs.

sponsor
Using The Redirects App
Django comes with a few optional apps that can easily be installed. One of those apps is the Redirects App, which is particularly useful in the cases where you want to update some existing URLs without compromising your Website SEO or in any case avoid 404 errors.

redirect
Creating and populating a non-nullable field in Django
I’ll show you how to create a new non-nullable field in Django and how to populate it using Django migrations.

migrations, NULL
Web REST API Benchmark on a Real Life Application
Working as a web freelancer I am interested in how different frameworks and technologies perform, but the majority of the benchmarks found over the internet are considering just the Hello World example. When you are building a real life application there are more aspects to take into consideration, so I decided to run a complete benchmark between the most popular frameworks and technologies. Alongside the performance, I was interested in how easy is to achieve specific tasks in each framework and what is the cost of scaling the application performance.

benchmark
How Django helped us make a better conference website?
Talk at Pycon Australia.
pycon
Python: Ludicrous mode (with Django)
Introducing the idea of appropriate data flows, query optimisation, and algorithm selections via the broader objective of reducing website latency. The techniques taught are broadly applicable, not specific to websites in Django. The goal is to open audience members eyes to the broader concepts of appropriate tech stack selection by looking briefly at HTTP/2, caching (both local and global), infrastructure stack layout, streaming responses, aggregate requests, lazy evaluation, and some thoughts on the future of low-latency web development.

performance
Projects
django-eventstream - 4 Stars, 1 Fork
Django EventStream provides an API endpoint for your Django application that can push data to connected clients. It relies on Pushpin or Fanout Cloud to manage the connections. Data is sent using the Server-Sent Events protocol (SSE), in which data is streamed over a never-ending HTTP response.
django-tmpl - 0 Stars, 0 Fork
Django project template with many basic useful features.

 

