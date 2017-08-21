Django weekly 53

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 73 / 73

We use Celery to define and process our tasks, backed by RabbitMQ as our task queue. Celery is quite powerful, but as Rover has scaled we’ve encountered some difficulties managing its complexity. Many of our tasks trigger other tasks; a complete workflow may involve dozens of tasks triggered from all over our codebase. Each of these tasks emits specific logging information (along with Celery’s own internal logging), which we aggregate in a single searchable location. However, these log records are interspersed among all of our application’s other logging, which is quite extensive. We use a pool of workers, so the log entries won’t be in any kind of sensible order. Worse, there’s no way to associate log entries from one task to another in the same workflow.







django-transactions-hooks was merged to Django core in 1.9 release. It is a robust solution for performing actions only after your database commits, queuing tasks, sending emails, posting data to external services.







I am going to share basic steps for developing a React Native app with Django rest-api.

Organize Django settings into multiple files and directories. Easily override and modify settings. Use wildcards and optional settings files.







One of the biggest pains with doing modern full stack web development is in the configuration of the toolchain. Luckily, the folks at Seedstars have put together a fantastic boilerplate project, based on Django & React + Redux, that does all of that for you.

There are two things to know about when it comes to sending emails with Django. The first is the The Email Backend configuration that tells Django what to do whenever an app within your project tries to send an email, and the other is the actual code of functions and classes that you can use to send the email(s). In this post I will only explain the first part and show the methods and services you can use for different cases.











