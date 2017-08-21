Django weekly 53

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

Django weekly 53

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 73 / 73

Worthy Read

 

Wrangling Celery Workflow
We use Celery to define and process our tasks, backed by RabbitMQ as our task queue. Celery is quite powerful, but as Rover has scaled we’ve encountered some difficulties managing its complexity. Many of our tasks trigger other tasks; a complete workflow may involve dozens of tasks triggered from all over our codebase. Each of these tasks emits specific logging information (along with Celery’s own internal logging), which we aggregate in a single searchable location. However, these log records are interspersed among all of our application’s other logging, which is quite extensive. We use a pool of workers, so the log entries won’t be in any kind of sensible order. Worse, there’s no way to associate log entries from one task to another in the same workflow.



 

Speed up Django transaction hooks tests
django-transaction-hooks
django-transactions-hooks was merged to Django core in 1.9 release. It is a robust solution for performing actions only after your database commits, queuing tasks, sending emails, posting data to external services.

  

 

HelloSign eSign API
Embed docs directly on your website with a few lines of code.



 

Creating React Native apps with Django rest-api
I am going to share basic steps for developing a React Native app with Django rest-api.

 

 

 

Managing Django’s settings
Organize Django settings into multiple files and directories. Easily override and modify settings. Use wildcards and optional settings files.



 

Error monitoring, alerting, analytics.
Root cause to resolution in 30 secs.

 



 

Running the Seedstars django-react-redux-base boilerplate project on Heroku
One of the biggest pains with doing modern full stack web development is in the configuration of the toolchain. Luckily, the folks at Seedstars have put together a fantastic boilerplate project, based on Django & React + Redux, that does all of that for you.

 

 

 

Sending Emails with Django
There are two things to know about when it comes to sending emails with Django. The first is the The Email Backend configuration that tells Django what to do whenever an app within your project tries to send an email, and the other is the actual code of functions and classes that you can use to send the email(s). In this post I will only explain the first part and show the methods and services you can use for different cases.





 

Projects

 

mythical-learning - 0 Stars, 0 Fork
Django based web app to enhance learning feature of Competitive Programming.

 

django-shop-tutorial: - 0 Stars, 0 Fork
use Django to create a simple shopping site tutorial.

 

django-celery-example - 0 Stars, 0 Fork
Example used in the blog post How to Use Celery and RabbitMQ with Django shared in previous issue.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 