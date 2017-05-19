Django Weekly Newsletter Issue 40

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 80 / 80

Django Admin Basics and Beyond - PyCon 2017 ( Kenneth Love )

Django's admin is a great tool but it isn't always the easiest or friendliest to set up and customize. The ModelAdmin class has a lot of attributes and methods to understand and come to grips with. On top of these attributes, the admin's inlines, custom actions, custom media, and more mean that, really, you can do anything you need with the admin...if you can figure out how. The docs are good but leave a lot to experimentation and the code is notoriously dense. In this tutorial, you'll learn the basics of setting up the admin so you can get your job done. Then we'll dive deeper and see how advanced features like autocomplete, Markdown editors, image editors, and others would be added to make the admin really shine.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to deploy a Django application with PostgreSQL, Nginx, Gunicorn on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) version 7.3. For testing purpose I’m using an Amazon EC2 instance running RHEL 7.3.

It helps to have an understanding of why upgrading the backend should be considered a necessary part of any website upgrade project. We offer 3 reasons, focusing on our specialty of Django-based websites. Increases security, reduces development and maintenance costs, and ensures support for future growth.

Django Long Running Processes

The most commonly suggested solution for long running processes is to use Celery. I suspect that if you need scalabilty or high volume, etc… Celery is the best solution. That said, I have been down the Celery rabbit hole more than once. It has never been pleasant. Since my needs are more modest, maybe there is a better alternative?

If you are using rate limiting with Django Rest Framework you probably already know that it provides some pretty simple methods for setting global rate limits using DEFAULT_THROTTLE_RATES. You can also set rate limits for specific views using the throttle_classes property on class-based views or the @throttle_classes decorator for function based views.

Django’s postgres extensions support data types like DateRange which is super useful when you want to query your database against dates, however they have no form field to expose this into HTML. Handily Django 1.11 has made it super easy to write custom widgets with complex HTML.