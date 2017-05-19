Django Weekly Newsletter Issue 40

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

Django Weekly Newsletter Issue 40

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 80 / 80

Worthy Read

Django Admin Basics and Beyond - PyCon 2017 ( Kenneth Love )

Django's admin is a great tool but it isn't always the easiest or friendliest to set up and customize. The ModelAdmin class has a lot of attributes and methods to understand and come to grips with. On top of these attributes, the admin's inlines, custom actions, custom media, and more mean that, really, you can do anything you need with the admin...if you can figure out how. The docs are good but leave a lot to experimentation and the code is notoriously dense. In this tutorial, you'll learn the basics of setting up the admin so you can get your job done. Then we'll dive deeper and see how advanced features like autocomplete, Markdown editors, image editors, and others would be added to make the admin really shine. 

Find Top Developers

We help companies like Airbnb, Pfizer, and Artsy find great developers. Let us find your next great hire. Get started today. 

Simple is Better Than Complex: How to Deploy a Django Application on RHEL 7
featured-rhel

In this tutorial, you will learn how to deploy a Django application with PostgreSQL, Nginx, Gunicorn on a Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) version 7.3. For testing purpose I’m using an Amazon EC2 instance running RHEL 7.3. 

3 Reasons to Upgrade to the Latest Version of Django

It helps to have an understanding of why upgrading the backend should be considered a necessary part of any website upgrade project. We offer 3 reasons, focusing on our specialty of Django-based websites. Increases security, reduces development and maintenance costs, and ensures support for future growth. 

Rollbar

Know when and why code breaks: Users finding bugs? Searching logs for errors? Find + fix broken code fast! 

Advantages and Disadvantages of Django

Django Long Running Processes

The most commonly suggested solution for long running processes is to use Celery. I suspect that if you need scalabilty or high volume, etc… Celery is the best solution. That said, I have been down the Celery rabbit hole more than once. It has never been pleasant. Since my needs are more modest, maybe there is a better alternative? 

Throttling Specific Actions in Django Rest Framework Viewsets

If you are using rate limiting with Django Rest Framework you probably already know that it provides some pretty simple methods for setting global rate limits using DEFAULT_THROTTLE_RATES. You can also set rate limits for specific views using the throttle_classes property on class-based views or the @throttle_classes decorator for function based views. 

Danielle Madeley: PostgreSQL date ranges in Django forms

Django’s postgres extensions support data types like DateRange which is super useful when you want to query your database against dates, however they have no form field to expose this into HTML. Handily Django 1.11 has made it super easy to write custom widgets with complex HTML. 

Django: Building REST APIs

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.

 

 