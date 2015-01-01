Access

Django Weekly Newsletter Issue 43

 

 

Worthy Read

5 ways to make Django Admin safer
django-weekly-43
In this article I present 5 ways to protect the Django Admin from human errors and attackers. 
Analyzing Django requirement files on GitHub
On pyup.io we really care about requirement files and dependencies. Thankfully, GitHubs data is available at BigQuery which allows us to run a query giving us access to all requirement files across public repos. Let's take a look at how Django is being used. 

Catch Errors Before Your Users Do.
django-rollbar
Full-stack error monitoring and analytics for developers 

Zappa! or How to go serverless with Django and never look back
Zappa allows us to deploy a WSGI-compatible web app on the Amazon Web Services platform using two AWS products: Lambda andAPI Gateway, and S3. This article talks about using Django + Zappa together. 

Nginx Letsencrypt, Django and Minio – Sarit Ritwirune – Medium

Aisha, Rachell and Dayoung join the Django Girls
We couldn’t be any happier to announce that three amazing women joined the Django Girls Support Team in the recent weeks. We were amazed with all of their contributions to the Django Girls community so far, and we’re so excited to see how their energy, enthusiasm and ideas change what’s next for us. 

Guide to Building a Django Web App, Lessons from a Non-Coder.
Resources and Broad Approach to learning Django. 

Projects
mgc-django - 186 Stars, 19 Fork
Machine learning approach to classify music based on genres
django-hackathon - 16 Stars, 2 Fork
I used to spend a lot of time setup Django and Django REST framework...So this is a base project use to play around or hackerathon.

 

djanban - 9 Stars, 0 Fork
Stats for kanban boards, now as a Django application

 

django-antispam - 2 Stars, 0 Fork
Anti-spam protection tools for django applications.

 

github-trending - 1 Stars, 0 Fork
Crawling Site that gain data from GitHub's trending page https://trend.pythonanywhere.com/

 

volla - 0 Stars, 0 Fork
Social story writing web app in Django.

 

