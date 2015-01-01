Django Weekly Newsletter Issue 43

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 117 / 117

In this article I present 5 ways to protect the Django Admin from human errors and attackers.

On pyup.io we really care about requirement files and dependencies. Thankfully, GitHubs data is available at BigQuery which allows us to run a query giving us access to all requirement files across public repos. Let's take a look at how Django is being used.

Zappa allows us to deploy a WSGI-compatible web app on the Amazon Web Services platform using two AWS products: Lambda andAPI Gateway, and S3. This article talks about using Django + Zappa together.

We couldn’t be any happier to announce that three amazing women joined the Django Girls Support Team in the recent weeks. We were amazed with all of their contributions to the Django Girls community so far, and we’re so excited to see how their energy, enthusiasm and ideas change what’s next for us.

Resources and Broad Approach to learning Django.

mgc-django - 186 Stars, 19 Fork

Machine learning approach to classify music based on genres

django-hackathon - 16 Stars, 2 Fork

I used to spend a lot of time setup Django and Django REST framework...So this is a base project use to play around or hackerathon.

djanban - 9 Stars, 0 Fork

Stats for kanban boards, now as a Django application

django-antispam - 2 Stars, 0 Fork

Anti-spam protection tools for django applications.

github-trending - 1 Stars, 0 Fork

Crawling Site that gain data from GitHub's trending page https://trend.pythonanywhere.com/

volla - 0 Stars, 0 Fork

Social story writing web app in Django.