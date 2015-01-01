Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 131 / 131

Django project optimization guide (part 1)

This is the first part of a series about Django performance optimization. It will cover logging, debug toolbar, locust.io for testing, Silk etc.

This analysis is a comparison of 2 python frameworks, Flask and Django. It discusses their features and how their technical philosophies impact software developers. It is based on my experience using both, as well as time spent personally admiring both codebases.

Gartner’s Recommendations for Long-Term Pipeline Success.

After reading this article, you have a basic understanding of translating a Django app.

Health checks are a great way to help Kubernetes help your app to have high availability, and that includes Django apps.

Illustration of request processing in Django from browser to back.

How to build a simple google authentication app on Django framework.

Automation in Django is a developer dream. Tedious work such as creating database backup, reporting annual KPI, or even blasting email could be made a breeze. Through Celery?—?a well-known software in Python for delegating task?—?such action made possible.

Django For Beginners Book

Projects

django-admin-env-notice - 24 Stars, 0 Fork

Visually distinguish environments in Django Admin. Based on great advice from post: 5 ways to make Django Admin safer by hakibenita.

Scrum - 0 Stars, 0 Fork

Now work in a far more efficient and organized manner! The project allows users to list their tasks in a scrum order, monitor and update their progress.

django-base - 0 Stars, 0 Fork

A Dockerized Django project template with NGINX and PostgreSQL ready to go