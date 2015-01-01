Access

Django Weekly Newsletter Issue 44

 

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 131 / 131

Django project optimization guide (part 1)

This is the first part of a series about Django performance optimization. It will cover logging, debug toolbar, locust.io for testing, Silk etc. 

Django vs Flask

This analysis is a comparison of 2 python frameworks, Flask and Django. It discusses their features and how their technical philosophies impact software developers. It is based on my experience using both, as well as time spent personally admiring both codebases. 

Is Your DevOps Pipeline Leaking?

Gartner’s Recommendations for Long-Term Pipeline Success. 

Getting started with translating a Django Application

translating-django-application

After reading this article, you have a basic understanding of translating a Django app. 

Kubernetes Health Checks in Django - By Ian Lewis

Health checks are a great way to help Kubernetes help your app to have high availability, and that includes Django apps. 

How web requests are processed in a typical Django application - By Arun Ravindran

Illustration of request processing in Django from browser to back. 

Simple Google Authentication in Django - By Sahil Jain

How to build a simple google authentication app on Django framework. 

Celery 4 Periodic Task in Django - By Yehan Djoehartono

Automation in Django is a developer dream. Tedious work such as creating database backup, reporting annual KPI, or even blasting email could be made a breeze. Through Celery?—?a well-known software in Python for delegating task?—?such action made possible. 

Django For Beginners Book

Django For Beginners Book 

Projects

 

 

 

django-admin-env-notice - 24 Stars, 0 Fork
Visually distinguish environments in Django Admin. Based on great advice from post: 5 ways to make Django Admin safer by hakibenita.

 

Scrum - 0 Stars, 0 Fork
Now work in a far more efficient and organized manner! The project allows users to list their tasks in a scrum order, monitor and update their progress.

 

django-base - 0 Stars, 0 Fork
A Dockerized Django project template with NGINX and PostgreSQL ready to go

 

