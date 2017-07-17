Access

Django Weekly Newsletter Issue 48.

 

 

Worthy Read

Django Anti-Patterns: Signals

Django's Signal Dispatcher is a really powerful feature that you should never use. Ok, it has valid use cases, but they may be rarer than you think. Curator's note - I have worked in C++/Qt where signal slots are the default way to communicate and propagating user events/actions. In large Qt code base it becomes important to have a sense of how these signals are propagating and coding guidelines on the direction these signals will propagate vis a vi say the inheritance hierarchy / object composition. Personally I dislike signals in Django and try to say away from them. 

The Environment Variables Pattern

This guide will show you how to use environment variables to store your secret keys, API keys and database keys outside of version control when you have Virtualenv enabled and when you don’t. 

Orchestrate Your DevOps Toolchain

As a DevOps leader it’s up to you to balance the autonomy and flexibility of a DevOps approach with the business value it was meant to create by making all your pipeline tools more collaborative, integrated, and automated. But challenges arise when you have multiple instances of the same tool, different tools with overlapping functionality, no ability to collaborate across teams—all resulting in unknown bottlenecks and complicated or no reporting. Read this Gartner research note to learn how to patch any leaks in your DevOps toolchain. 

Django many to many relation with metadata

In ManyToManyField there is parameter called through, using through parameter we can relate two model in many to many relation by using a extra model. 

Django’s new Extract classes

Django 1.10 and even more 1.11 comes with convenient methods for annotating date parts to your query. Django comes with these methods in terms of date manipulating 

Caktus at DjangoCon2017

Django: Laying out projects

A brief glance at how I like to maintain stuff, and possibly, the better way. What’s the optimal layout for Django applications, configuration files and it’s associated directories? 

How to deploy Django on Dokku

Logging Django errors to Slack channels.

slack-django-large.

Projects

django-rest-easy: 28 Stars, 0 Fork
django-rest-easy is an extension to DRF providing QOL improvements to serializers and views.

 

