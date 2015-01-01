Access

Migrating to Java 9

migrating-to-java

We take a look at not only the benefits of running Java 9, but how you might go about migrating existing Java applications to run on Java 9. Read 

Insert alt text here

Build Desktop Apps Using Electron: The Beginner's Guide

Learn how to use this framework for creating cross-platform applications, and get your app up and running with JavaScript and JSON. Read 

Insert alt text here

Java Command-Line Interfaces (Part 1): Apache Commons CLI

Sometimes, you need to parse command-line arguments in a Java application. There are a number of options, but in this post, we look at the Apache Commons CLI library. Read 

The 2017 Guide to Java: Development and Evolution

Learn more about the extraordinary growth and exciting changes in Java. This Guide explores the new features of Java 9, a look into Microservices and whether they’re right for you, as well as the benefits of using future API in Kotlin.

Free Download 

