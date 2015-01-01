AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
We take a look at not only the benefits of running Java 9, but how you might go about migrating existing Java applications to run on Java 9. Read ▶
Build Desktop Apps Using Electron: The Beginner's Guide
Learn how to use this framework for creating cross-platform applications, and get your app up and running with JavaScript and JSON. Read ▶
Java Command-Line Interfaces (Part 1): Apache Commons CLI
Sometimes, you need to parse command-line arguments in a Java application. There are a number of options, but in this post, we look at the Apache Commons CLI library. Read ▶
Learn more about the extraordinary growth and exciting changes in Java. This Guide explores the new features of Java 9, a look into Microservices and whether they’re right for you, as well as the benefits of using future API in Kotlin.
