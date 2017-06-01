Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 60 / 60

Leveraging the Paint Timing API to Improve User Experiences

Last week we linked the video , now here’s a full write-up focusing on the Paint Timing API.

Breaking Out with CSS Grid Explained

A recent demo from Tyler Sticka demonstrated how to break content out of a CSS Grid layout and go full width, here Rachel explains how/why the technique works.

70% Repetition in Style Sheets: Data on How We Fail at CSS Optimization

Focusing on how many declarations we use in our style sheets, how many of those declarations are unique, and what that means.

Chrome 60 Beta Released with Paint Timing API and font-display

font-display controls how and when Chrome displays text content while downloading fonts. Other features include support for the Payment Request API, the Web Budget API and the availability of the CSS :focus-within pseudo class.

The Browser Hacker's Guide To Instantly Loading Everything

A snappy 25 minute talk on modern techniques to improving page loading performance from the front-end perspective, particularly from a mobile POV.

The State of Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Brave [videos]

Edge, Representatives for four different browsers present 10-15 min updates on where those browsers are at. The videos cover Chrome Firefox , and Brendan Eich’s Brave.

Results of the 'Ultimate CSS Survey' 2017

Louis Lazaris breaks down the results of SitePoint’s recent survey, shedding light on developer practices in CSS tooling, technologies, and knowledge.

IN BRIEF

Firefox 54: E10S-Multi, WebExtension APIs, CSS clip-path NEWS

Completes the transformation of Firefox into a fully multi-process browser.

MOZILLA HACKS

Latest Updates to the Credential Management API NEWS

GOOGLE DEVELOPERS

Introducing FilterBubbler: A WebExtension Built using React/Redux NEWS

A text analysis toolkit using the new WebExtensions API.

MOZILLA HACKS

Cross-Browser Extensions, Available Now in Firefox NEWS

WebExtensions APIs are inspired by Chrome’s extension APIs, supported by Opera, Firefox, and Edge.

MOZILLA HACKS

A Complete Guide To Switching From HTTP To HTTPS TUTORIAL

Covers the individual components and steps required to get setup with HTTPS.

VLADISLAV DENISHEV

CSS Shapes, Clipping and Masking, and How to Use Them TUTORIAL

Firefox 54 introduces new CSS clip-path features.

MOZILLA HACKS

Build A Minimalist HTML Card in Just 53 Lines of Code (with Flexbox) TUTORIAL

BRANDON MORELLI

Cropping Images in CSS With 'object-fit' TUTORIAL

ALLIGATOR.IO

When Large Isn't Large Enough: Designing With Hero Images TUTORIAL

NICK BABICH

How Pure CSS Images Helped Me Understand React Components STORY

MICHAEL MANGIALARDI

WebAssembly and How It Works in WebKit STORY

WEBKIT

Bojler: HTML Email Boilerplate and Guidelines TOOLS

Focused on rendering well on the most popular email clients.

SLICEJACK

Now UI Kit: A Bootstrap 4 UI Kit TOOLS

CREATIVE TIM

country-flags: SVG and PNG Renders of All Countries' Flags TOOLS

HAMPUS JOAKIM NILSSON

billboard.js: A Chart Library, based on D3 v4+ CODE

80+ examples here.

NAVER CORP

ZangoDB: A MongoDB-Like Interface for HTML5 IndexedDB CODE

ERIK OLSON

Amplitude.js: A Modern HTML5 Audio Player CODE

No dependencies required. Demo here.

521 DIMENSIONS