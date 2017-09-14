A look at a non-standard attribute supported by Chrome, Firefox and Edge for allowing the selection of an entire directory via a form.

In Brief

W3C Publishes Encrypted Media Extensions as a W3C Recommendation news

W3C

Building The DOM Faster: Speculative Parsing, Async, Defer and Preload tutorial

How browsers interpret code and how they help load pages faster with speculative parsing.

Milica Mihajlija

Taking CSS Linting to the Next Level with Stylelint tutorial

Ashley Nolan introduces the features of stylelint, a flexible and well-supported CSS linting tool that can improve your code style/maintenance.

SitePoint

Building a multiplayer game with Angular and Pusher tutorial

Learn how to build a realtime Angular game from scratch, taking advantage of the awesome realtime capabilities with Pusher.

Basic Grid Layout with Fallbacks using Feature Queries tutorial

Chen Hui Jing

'The Notch' (on iPhone X) and CSS tutorial

Chris Coyier

Chrome Extensions for Quick Site Redesigns tutorial

How one developer uses Chrome extensions to do quick site redesigns.

Monica Dinculescu

Building Inclusive Toggle Buttons tutorial

Heydon Pickering

CSS Grid: Bringing True 2D Layout to the Web video

Melanie Richards

Microsoft Edge Web Summit 2017 Roundup video

All of the recorded sessions from the recent Edge Summit are now available (with slides and captions).

Channel 9

Running a Performance Profile on the YouTube Search Box with DevTools video

Umar Hansa

I Don’t Know Who The Web Audio API Is Designed For opinion

“The scope of Web Audio is hopelessly huge, with features I can’t imagine anybody using, core abstractions that are hopelessly expensive, and basic functionality basically missing.”

Jasper St. Pierre

Create Beautiful, Dynamic React Apps with a Single Component Library - Try ExtReact for Free Today tools

luma.gl: A JS WebGL2 Framework for Data Visualization code

Uber

