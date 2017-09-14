Access

Frontend Focus Issue 308

 

 

W3C Abandons Consensus, Standardizes DRM with 58% Supportdrm-2

This decision has resulted in the EFF resigning from the consortium due to a belief that the W3C process is no longer suited to defending the open web.

How New Font Technologies Will Improve The Web

François Poizat looks at how variable & parametric fonts will revolutionize responsive type.

The All-New Guide to CSS Support in Email

A big update to this popular guide for getting your CSS behaving in a range of email clients.

Linux cloud hosting starting at 1GB of RAM for $5/mo

Get a Linode server up and running in seconds. Simply choose your plan, distro and location and you’re ready to deploy your server. Use promo code HTML520 for a $20 credit on a new account.

Payment Request API Now Being Implemented in Major Browsers

The Web Payments Working Group has advanced both Payment Request API and Payment Method identifiers to Candidate Recommendation Status.

Chrome to Force '.dev' Domains to HTTPS via Preloaded HSTS

A future version of Chrome may force all domains ending on .dev (and .foo) to be redirected to HTTPs via a preloaded HTTP Strict Transport Security (HSTS) header.

Writing CSS with Accessibility in Mind

Techniques, considerations, and approaches that will help you write more accessible CSS.

Uploading Directories at Once with 'webkitdirectory'

A look at a non-standard attribute supported by Chrome, Firefox and Edge for allowing the selection of an entire directory via a form.

In Brief

W3C Publishes Encrypted Media Extensions as a W3C Recommendation news
W3C

Building The DOM Faster: Speculative Parsing, Async, Defer and Preload tutorial
How browsers interpret code and how they help load pages faster with speculative parsing.
Milica Mihajlija

Taking CSS Linting to the Next Level with Stylelint tutorial
Ashley Nolan introduces the features of stylelint, a flexible and well-supported CSS linting tool that can improve your code style/maintenance.
SitePoint

Building a multiplayer game with Angular and Pusher tutorial
Learn how to build a realtime Angular game from scratch, taking advantage of the awesome realtime capabilities with Pusher.
Pusher  Sponsor

Basic Grid Layout with Fallbacks using Feature Queries tutorial
Chen Hui Jing

'The Notch' (on iPhone X) and CSS tutorial
Chris Coyier

Chrome Extensions for Quick Site Redesigns tutorial
How one developer uses Chrome extensions to do quick site redesigns.
Monica Dinculescu

Building Inclusive Toggle Buttons tutorial
Heydon Pickering

CSS Grid: Bringing True 2D Layout to the Web video
Melanie Richards

Microsoft Edge Web Summit 2017 Roundup video
All of the recorded sessions from the recent Edge Summit are now available (with slides and captions).
Channel 9

Running a Performance Profile on the YouTube Search Box with DevTools video
Umar Hansa

I Don’t Know Who The Web Audio API Is Designed For opinion
“The scope of Web Audio is hopelessly huge, with features I can’t imagine anybody using, core abstractions that are hopelessly expensive, and basic functionality basically missing.”
Jasper St. Pierre

Create Beautiful, Dynamic React Apps with a Single Component Library - Try ExtReact for Free Today tools
Sencha, Inc.  Sponsor

luma.gl: A JS WebGL2 Framework for Data Visualization code
Uber

Curated by Peter Cooper and Chris Brandrick and published by Cooperpress.

 

