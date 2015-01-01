Frontend Focus 339

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
New CSS Features That Are Changing Web Design
Widely available, but relatively new, Web technologies like CSS Grid, CSS custom properties, CSS shapes and CSS writing-mode are allowing designers to exercise creativity in all new ways. Zell Liew explains how.
Container-Adapting Tabs, with a "More" Button — You could call this a ‘progressively collapsing’ navigation menu. It’s a neat way to handle a wide variation of horizontal viewport widths if you have a lot of items you need to present in your navigation.
The New Generation of Project Management Tools Is Here and It’s Visual —
monday.com is a visual tool your team will actually enjoy using. It makes it fun and easy for everyone to collaborate, focus on what's important, and get more done. A project management tool that’ll help you and your team collaborate and achieve more together.
layerJS: UI Composition and Animation in Pure HTML — Work with UX patterns and controls like menus, sliders, parallax effects, and zoom effects by declaring them as visual effects in HTML attributes.
'I Used The Web For A Day With JavaScript Turned Off' — Is it possible to do anything on the web without JavaScript nowadays? This is not only a neat journey to answer that question but there are plenty of insights on how to improve your own sites and apps.
Creating Responsive Layouts & Components with CSS Grid — “Let’s make a photo gallery responsive quickly ...using very few lines of CSS.”
Inspecting Animations in Chrome DevTools — A quick demo of what Chrome’s Animation panel has to offer if you want to spy on how CSS animations/transitions work.
Welcome to the Immersive Web — A look at how the browser is becoming a platform for virtual world experiences thanks to WebXR (and, once, WebVR).
Tutorials
A Deep Dive into the Bootstrap Form Component
ILYA BODROV-KRUKOWSKI
Decorating Lines of Text with 'box-decoration-break' — Styling inline boxes split over multiple lines can be tricky, but
PREETHI SAM
Extracting a React Component: On Demand Tutorial — Attendees couldn’t believe we offered this at no cost - catch up here with Josh Skeen's tutorial replay.
BIG NERD RANCH SPONSOR
A Look at the Resize Observer JavaScript API — Rather than relying on
ALLIGATOR
HTML5's Global 'hidden' Attribute —
LOUIS LAZARIS
The Relative Units of CSS: em, rem, vw, vh, ex, and ch
ADAM LAKI
DAVID DESANDRO
Cheat Sheet: Functional Programming with JavaScript
PROGRESS KENDO UI SPONSOR
5 Basic Console Tips to Debug Webapps with Chrome DevTools
MAILEN MANCUSO
Code and Tools
Introducing Elmstatic: An Elm-to-HTML Static Site Generator
ALEX S. KORBAN TUTORIAL
Selection: A Library to Enable Visual DOM Selection — For example, if you want users to be able to drag a box around various elements they want to select. Touch device friendly.
SIMON REINISCH
Announcing Babylon.js v3.2 — An open source framework for creating powerful 3D experiences in the browser.
DAVID CATUHE (MICROSOFT)
Impact, the HTML5 Game Engine, Open Sourced — Anyone building HTML5 games a few years ago will have heard of this popular game engine. It was a paid-for product but has just been MIT licensed.
DOMINIC SZABLEWSKI
Themify: CSS Theming Made Easy — A PostCSS plugin for generating site themes during build.
DATORAMA
Linux Cloud Hosting Starting at 1GB of RAM for $5/mo
LINODE CLOUD HOSTING SPONSOR
Responsive Type: A One-Size-Fits-All SCSS Type Solution
KYLE VILLENEUVE
Particle Effects for Buttons — Disintegrate elements into particles to make them disappear (or vice versa).
LUIS MANUEL
Ideas for Proximity Feedback with Progressive Hover Effects — Experimenting with hover effects that trigger when an element is approached.
TEAM CODROPS
