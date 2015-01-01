Frontend Focus 339

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 38 / 38

New CSS Features That Are Changing Web Design

Widely available, but relatively new, Web technologies like CSS Grid, CSS custom properties, CSS shapes and CSS writing-mode are allowing designers to exercise creativity in all new ways. Zell Liew explains how.

Container-Adapting Tabs, with a "More" Button — You could call this a ‘progressively collapsing’ navigation menu. It’s a neat way to handle a wide variation of horizontal viewport widths if you have a lot of items you need to present in your navigation.

layerJS: UI Composition and Animation in Pure HTML — Work with UX patterns and controls like menus, sliders, parallax effects, and zoom effects by declaring them as visual effects in HTML attributes.

'I Used The Web For A Day With JavaScript Turned Off' — Is it possible to do anything on the web without JavaScript nowadays? This is not only a neat journey to answer that question but there are plenty of insights on how to improve your own sites and apps.

Creating Responsive Layouts & Components with CSS Grid — “Let’s make a photo gallery responsive quickly ...using very few lines of CSS.”

Inspecting Animations in Chrome DevTools — A quick demo of what Chrome’s Animation panel has to offer if you want to spy on how CSS animations/transitions work.

Welcome to the Immersive Web — A look at how the browser is becoming a platform for virtual world experiences thanks to WebXR (and, once, WebVR).

Tutorials

A Deep Dive into the Bootstrap Form Component ILYA BODROV-KRUKOWSKI

Decorating Lines of Text with 'box-decoration-break' — Styling inline boxes split over multiple lines can be tricky, but box-decoration-break can give you more options. PREETHI SAM

A Look at the Resize Observer JavaScript API — Rather than relying on window.resize to check if certain elements have changed size, the Resize Observer API makes it possible to be notified directly. Chrome only for now, but there’s a polyfill. ALLIGATOR

HTML5's Global 'hidden' Attribute — hidden is an attribute you can use on any HTML element to, well, hide it, and a worthwhile alternative to display: none in many situations. LOUIS LAZARIS

An Intro to CSS 3D Transforms DAVID DESANDRO

5 Basic Console Tips to Debug Webapps with Chrome DevTools MAILEN MANCUSO

Code and Tools

Introducing Elmstatic: An Elm-to-HTML Static Site Generator ALEX S. KORBAN TUTORIAL

Selection: A Library to Enable Visual DOM Selection — For example, if you want users to be able to drag a box around various elements they want to select. Touch device friendly. SIMON REINISCH

Announcing Babylon.js v3.2 — An open source framework for creating powerful 3D experiences in the browser. DAVID CATUHE (MICROSOFT)

Impact, the HTML5 Game Engine, Open Sourced — Anyone building HTML5 games a few years ago will have heard of this popular game engine. It was a paid-for product but has just been MIT licensed. DOMINIC SZABLEWSKI

Themify: CSS Theming Made Easy — A PostCSS plugin for generating site themes during build. DATORAMA

Particle Effects for Buttons — Disintegrate elements into particles to make them disappear (or vice versa). LUIS MANUEL