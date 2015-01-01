Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 108 / 108

Priority Nav Scroller: Priority+ Navigation in a Horizontal Scrollable Container — A practical navigational element if you have a large number of category links to show. Comes as an ES6 module but a compiled version is also included.

Implementing a 'Double Click' Link with Pure CSS — A pretty neat trick using hidden link elements/CSS transitions to create links and other elements that only operate when double clicked. It even worked on mobile (for me).

New Course: Complete Intro to Web Development, v2 — More than an introductory course, this is a totally revamped, modern intro course where you'll go from building your first website to having the foundations for becoming a professional web developer.

Logical Styling Based on the Number of Given Elements — Ready to learn some true CSS trickery? Here’s a practical look at a few ways to use CSS’s support for logic and condition-based styling (e.g. take one approach if there are fewer or more than x elements).

The Trick to Viewport Units on Mobile — Notches, scrollbars, navigational elements.. they can all interfere with your use of the vw and vh viewport units. CSS custom properties to the rescue!

Building A Progressive Web App: No React, No Angular, No Vue

Just direct DOM manipulation with some more recent APIs and JS specs.

Logging Activity with the Web Beacon API — The Beacon API is a Web API (supported by all major browsers) that provides an efficient way for data to be asynchronously sent from a page back to a server for logging purposes.

On CSS Standards and CSS Exclusions — Front-end developers share some responsibility in getting new Web features implemented, if only by using and trying newer (and potentially buggy) features as they appear in clients. CSS Exclusions, as covered here, is one such example.

Tutorials

Creating Animated Radial Progress Bars with SVG, CSS & Vue.js

Making Legacy Sites More Performant with Modern Frontend Techniques — How to use developer tools to identify and fix frontend performance bottlenecks on your legacy sites.

Five Steps to Speed Up Your Image Heavy Website

Learn How to Use CodePen with One Of Its Co-Founders — A 20 minute guide to productively using CodePen, the online HTML/JS/CSS code editor and playground.

Speed Up Alignment in CSS with Flexbox Utility Classes

Online & Evening M.S. in Software Engineering. 3 Specializations Available — Advanced understanding of Java™, C# and Swift, JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. Web, Java or mobile software specializations.

Two User Experience Psychology and Performance Videos — Smashing Magazine have shared two videos from their recent conference, one with Ilya Grigorik talking about UX on the Web, and the other about the role of psychology in UX.

Sometimes the 'sizes' Attribute is Quite Important — Some tips on being more efficient with your responsive images.

What You Need To Know When Converting a Flash Game to HTML5 — If you’re still needing to covert an old Flash game over to work in the new frontend environment (anyone?), here are some tips.

Using SSE Instead Of WebSockets For Unidirectional Data Flow Over HTTP/2

Code and Tools

CSS Duotone Generator — Bring in an image, apply effects, and then generate the HTML and CSS you need to reproduce it on a page.

Developer Tools for Every Customer Session – New in FullStory

Between.js: Lightweight JavaScript Tweening Library — Demos here.

FormStorage: Keep Form Data Stored Locally After Submission

Epic Spinners — A collection of customizable, easy to use animated spinners, available as Vue components.