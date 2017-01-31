AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 176 / 176
A Beginners Guide to Webpack 2 and Module Bundling
Web Components Remote Conf: February 16-17, 2017 NEWS
An online conference with 16 great sounding Web Components talks.
Learn to develop your next web or mobile application with ReactJS.
Register for Rangle’s React online training course for developers on February 7, free of cost.
RANGLE.IO SPONSOR
Implementing 'Save For Offline' with Service Workers TUTORIAL
UNA KRAVETS
Align SVG Icons to Text and Say Goodbye to Font Icons TUTORIAL
A scalable solution for solving the alignment issues of SVGs.
ELLIOT DAHL
'ack' for CSS Developers: A Command Line Tool You Could Find Useful TUTORIAL
HARRY ROBERTS
A Clean Responsive Web Design Menu Tutorial using CSS, HTML, and jQuery TUTORIAL
ALEX CALDWELL
Building a Morphing Hamburger Menu with CSS TUTORIAL
LUIS MANUEL
Ensuring CSS Animations Run and Stop Gracefully TUTORIAL
TOMMY MARSHALL
Beware of Mixed Content and Responsive Images TUTORIAL
Images defined in a ‘picture’ element on an HTTPS-loaded page will not load if served over HTTP.
JONATHAN SNOOK
[Whitepaper] The Future of JavaScript—2017 and Beyond
2017 predictions for the key and rising JavaScript libraries and frameworks and JS’s New Frontiers in this whitepaper.
PROGRESS SPONSOR
Working with Vertically-Written East Asian Languages and CSS Grid VIDEO
CHEN HUI JING
keyframes-tool: Convert CSS Animations for the Web Animations API CODE
A tool that converts CSS Animations to a keyframes object suitable for the Web Animations API.
gotem: 'Copy to Clipboard' for Modern Browsers in Under 1KB CODE
MICHAEL CAVALEA
qart.js: Merges Pictures and QR Codes for Artistic QR Codes CODE
LEE SUN-HYOUP
Parasail: A Minimal Sass and Flexbox-Oriented CSS Framework CODE
multi.js: A User-Friendly Replacement for 'select' Boxes CODE
FABIAN LINDFORS
Animography Text Editor: A Text Input Field With Animated Letters DEMO
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.
Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.