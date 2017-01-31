Access

FrontEnd Focus Issue 275

 

 

A Beginners Guide to Webpack 2 and Module Bundling

frontend-focus-issue-275

A beginner-friendly Webpack 2 tutorial showing how to set up and configure Webpack to transform and bundle all your frontend assets.

Reload, Reloaded: Faster, Leaner Page Reloads in Chrome

Chrome now has new page reloading behavior which maximizes the reuse of cached resources, results in lower latency, power consumption, and data usage. Shift + Reload will still work as before, luckily.

Power Up Your Use of Web Fonts [video]

Are you using the full capabilities of modern OpenType fonts from your CSS? Chris Lilley runs through their potential in this dotCSS talk. 19 minutes.

New Course: ⚡️ ES6 The Right Parts with Kyle Simpson

Uncover how to think deeply about new ES6 JavaScript features like arrow functions, destructuring, generators, classes and computed properties with Kyle Simpson of the "You Don't Know JS" book series!

A Look at 50+ Interesting CSS Properties and Values

Greg Hovanesyan documents and showcases a ton of interesting CSS properties and values. You may find some handy new solutions to old problems here.

Edge Gains WebRTC 1.0 for Interoperable Real-Time Comms

“We’re excited to announce the preview availability of the WebRTC 1.0 API and support for the H.264/AVC and VP8 video codecs for RTC in Microsoft Edge.”

A Step-by-Step Guide to the Auto-Placement Algorithm in CSS Grid

Nitish Kumar digs into the workings of the auto-placement algorithm in the CSS Grid Layout module.

npm for Beginners: A Guide for Frontend Developers

If you are not an npm expert but want to learn more, Louis Lazaris created a great beginners’ guide to npm for front-end developers.

Service Mocker: An API Mocking Framework for Frontend Developers

Uses Service Workers in the browser to let you set up a mock API without using any servers at all.

Writing Element Queries Today Using EQCSS

Baljeet Rathi demonstrates writing element queries using the EQCSS plugin. Element queries are similar to media queries but based on the properties of individual elements (e.g. its width).

IN BRIEF

Web Components Remote Conf: February 16-17, 2017 NEWS 
An online conference with 16 great sounding Web Components talks.

Learn to develop your next web or mobile application with ReactJS. 
Register for Rangle’s React online training course for developers on February 7, free of cost.
RANGLE.IO  SPONSOR

Implementing 'Save For Offline' with Service Workers TUTORIAL
UNA KRAVETS

Align SVG Icons to Text and Say Goodbye to Font Icons TUTORIAL 
A scalable solution for solving the alignment issues of SVGs.
ELLIOT DAHL

'ack' for CSS Developers: A Command Line Tool You Could Find Useful TUTORIAL
HARRY ROBERTS

A Clean Responsive Web Design Menu Tutorial using CSS, HTML, and jQuery TUTORIAL
ALEX CALDWELL

Building a Morphing Hamburger Menu with CSS TUTORIAL
LUIS MANUEL

Ensuring CSS Animations Run and Stop Gracefully TUTORIAL
TOMMY MARSHALL

Beware of Mixed Content and Responsive Images TUTORIAL 
Images defined in a ‘picture’ element on an HTTPS-loaded page will not load if served over HTTP.
JONATHAN SNOOK

[Whitepaper] The Future of JavaScript—2017 and Beyond 
2017 predictions for the key and rising JavaScript libraries and frameworks and JS’s New Frontiers in this whitepaper.
PROGRESS  SPONSOR

Working with Vertically-Written East Asian Languages and CSS Grid VIDEO
CHEN HUI JING

keyframes-tool: Convert CSS Animations for the Web Animations API CODE 
A tool that converts CSS Animations to a keyframes object suitable for the Web Animations API.

gotem: 'Copy to Clipboard' for Modern Browsers in Under 1KB CODE
MICHAEL CAVALEA

qart.js: Merges Pictures and QR Codes for Artistic QR Codes CODE
LEE SUN-HYOUP

Parasail: A Minimal Sass and Flexbox-Oriented CSS Framework CODE

multi.js: A User-Friendly Replacement for 'select' Boxes CODE
FABIAN LINDFORS

Animography Text Editor: A Text Input Field With Animated Letters DEMO

 

