FrontEnd Focus Issue 282, HTML5 Custom Data Attributes, Same-Site Cookies

How to Use HTML5 Custom Data Attributes (and Why)

Gajendar Singh explains HTML’s custom data attributes, why they’re useful, how to use them from CSS, and manipulating them with JavaScript.

Preventing Cross-Site Attacks using Same-Site Cookies

How Dropbox rolled out same-site cookie based defenses, and some guidelines on how you can do the same for your site.

Beyond The Browser: From Web Apps To Desktop Apps

Building desktop apps using Web technologies has never been easier. This tutorial compares NW.js and Electron and digs into the key concepts and issues.

Create a Quick-Start Application with Angular and Wijmo

Find out how Wijmo’s advanced UI components can help you to create an Angular application quickly and efficiently – we take you through step-by-step.

Ways to Improve Your Billing Form's UX

Make your credit card form support autocompletion, improve how numbers are laid out, and perform simple validations on the fly.

Chrome 58 Beta: IndexedDB 2.0 and a New IFRAME Feature

IndexedDB 2.0 is now fully supported. IFRAME elements now support a allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation sandbox keyword allowing them to navigate the top-level page.

Which Responsive Design Framework Is Best? It Depends..

Which framework should we be using, and why? Also, should we be using the whole framework or just parts of it?

IN BRIEF

CodePen Projects: Edit Multiple Files and Host Sites on CodePen NEWS

A big step forward for the popular HTML and CSS sandbox.

CHRIS COYIER

DRM in HTML5 Takes Its Next Step Toward Standardization NEWS

PETER BRIGHT

Guetzli: A New Open Source JPEG Encoder Yielding 35% Smaller Files NEWS

GOOGLE

Workshop: Brian Lonsdorf's Practically Functional Programming COURSE

Master monoids, monads & other algebraic abstractions to produce highly composable, safer, & simpler code.

FORWARD COURSES SPONSOR

Animating Your Site's Hero Header with CSS TUTORIAL

DONOVAN HUTCHINSON

Smoothly Animating 1000s of Points with HTML5 Canvas and D3 TUTORIAL

PETER BESHAI

Experimenting with the Web Share API TUTORIAL

PHIL NASH

Text Effects with CSS (and A Little 'contenteditable' Trick) TUTORIAL DEMO

CHRIS COYIER

css-razor: A Fast Way to Remove Unused Selectors From CSS TOOLS

Uses cheerio to parse static html to removed unused selectors in CSS.

TIM SCANLIN

A Chrome Extension That Fills Out Forms Automatically TOOLS

Aims to make life for developers easier. Can use faked or pre-defined info.

STEPHAN AHLF

SQL Source Control: track each change to your SQL Server database TOOLS

Get a full history in your source control system. See who made changes, what they did why. See how.

RED GATE SPONSOR

Barebone: A Minimal SCSS-Based Framework for Rapid UI Development CODE

BAREBONE

Fetch Inject: Dynamically Inline Assets Into The DOM using Fetch Injection CODE

Here’s an introduction and explanation.

JOSH HABDAS

moveTo: A Dependency-Free Scroll Animation JavaScript Library CODE

HASAN AYDOĞDU

Vizceral: WebGL Animated Traffic Visualization Tool CODE

NETFLIX

Planck.js: A Pure JS Rewrite of Box2D's Physics Engine CODE

For cross-platform HTML5 game development. Demos.

ALI SHAKIBA

minireset.css: A Tiny Modern CSS Reset CODE

JEREMY THOMAS