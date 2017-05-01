Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 466 / 466

11 Things I Learned Reading The Flexbox Spec

A run through some of the ‘good bits’ of the CSS Flexible Box Layout specification.

Just Keep Scrolling: How To Design Lengthy, Lengthy Pages

Scrolling opens a lot of doors to designers but isn’t without its drawbacks. Some tips on how to approach ‘long scroll’ experiences.

Google (Mostly) Dropping PNaCL in Favor of WebAssembly

Google will remove support for PNaCl early next year from “everywhere except inside Chrome Apps and Extensions” shifting their focus over to WebAssembly instead.

Production Progressive Web Apps with JS Frameworks

In this session from Google I/O, Addy Osmani covers PWA best practices, patterns for efficiently loading websites and the latest tools for getting fast and staying fast.

A Love Letter to CSS

TJ VanToll explains why, despite the ridicule CSS sometimes gets from the developer community, he still loves it for its flexibility, simplicity and power.

Accessibility in a Responsive World

Slides and a thorough write up of a talk on accessibility within the context of responsive web design.

Browserslist is a Good Idea and Here's Why

Browserlist provides information to tools like Autoprefixer and postcss-normalize (and more) to let you specify which browsers you want to target.

A Unified Styling Language

A look at why “writing your styles in JavaScript isn’t such a terrible idea after all”.

Inspirational UI Design Ideas for Your Next Web Project

Simon Codrington illustrates some UI design ideas using CSS animation and gradients.

IN BRIEF

Page Scroll Animations Made Easy with the AOS Library TUTORIAL

GAJENDAR SINGH

On-Scroll Morphing Background Shapes TUTORIAL

A decorative website background effect where SVG shapes are morphing and transforming on scroll. Powered by anime.js and scrollMonitor.js.

MARY LOU

Full Page Background Video Styles TUTORIAL

Tips and approaches for using videos as backgrounds.

THE MEDIA TEMPLE BLOG

Making Custom Properties (CSS Variables) More Dynamic TUTORIAL

DAN WILSON

Accurately Checking for CSS Grid Support in Microsoft Edge TUTORIAL

GREG WHITWORTH

The CSS Fractional Unit (fr) In Approachable, Plain Language TUTORIAL

OHANS EMMANUEL

How to Create Perfectly Centered Text With Flexbox TUTORIAL

CRAIG CAMPBELL