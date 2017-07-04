AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Building Mega Menus with Flexbox
Pell: A Simple, Small (5kB) WYSIWYG Web Text Editor
Is It Really Safe to Start Using CSS Grid Layout?
Add Powerful UI Components to your React Apps with ExtReact
@supports, you can apply styles conditionally based on support for certain features. Not a new article but now almost universally supported.
The Options for Programmatically Documenting CSS TUTORIAL
“documentation should be kept as close to the code as possible.”
KALOYAN KOSEV
A Beginner’s Guide to Making Progressive Web Apps TUTORIAL
YUVESH TULSIANI
Building Pattern Libraries With Shadow DOM in Markdown TUTORIAL
HEYDON PICKERING
The CSS 3 Speech Module and iOS TUTORIAL
VoiceOver on iOS supports 4 settings on the CSS
speak-as property.
ERIC BAILEY
Designing The Perfect Date and Time Picker TUTORIAL
VITALY FRIEDMAN
Browser Security in 2017 VIDEO
A good summary of the current state of security oriented browser technologies.
JOHANN HOFMANN / MOZILLA
How to Label Shadow DOM VIDEO
Rob Dodson shares a quick accessibility tip for labelling content inside of a shadow root.
GOOGLE CHROME DEVELOPERS
Browser Module Loading: Can We Stop Bundling Yet? OPINION
Includes performance tests comparing bundled and unbundled.
SÉRGIO GOMES
Life Is About to Get Harder for Sites Not Using HTTPS OPINION
Increased numbers of warnings in browsers will make users think twice.
TROY HUNT
CSS vs. JavaScript: Trust vs. Control OPINION
Thoughts on what using CSS means and how programmers may not use it to its strengths.
CHRISTIAN HEILMANN
Inline/Live Validation Is Problematic OPINION
SIMPLE = HUMAN
csvtotable: CLI Utility to Convert CSV Files to Sortable HTML Tables TOOLS
VIVEK R
6 Material Design CSS Frameworks Compared CODE
SITEPOINT
fractures: A Baseline Atomic CSS Toolkit CODE
Provides a set of non-blocking, atomic, utility classes for quick prototyping.
KRISZTIAN PUSKA
pinhole-js: A 3D Wireframe Drawing Library for HTML Canvas CODE
JOSH BAKER
Tonik: A WordPress Starter Theme Using Modern Web Practices CODE
An open-source theme which leans heavily on ES6, Sass, webpack, and modern PHP features.
TONIK
AC-D3: Library for Building Audiovisual Charts in D3 CODE
Bring the power of embedded videos to D3 visualizations.
MICHALS, WORREL AND NUNNS
