HTML 5.2 Now A Candidate Recommendation
The Languages Which Almost Became CSS
Make your website content editable for anyone on your team
grid-gap properties are changing in favour of more generic
gap,
column-gap and
row-gap properties.
CSS Containment Module Level 1: W3C Recommendation NEWS
W3C
W3C Launches a WebAssembly Working Group NEWS
BRADLEY NELSON
Service Worker Support Coming to Safari NEWS
Initial implementation steps in Safari appear to be taking place.
MAXIM SALNIKOV
Companies Are Losing Web Accessibility Lawsuits NEWS
The ‘Americans with Disabilities Act’ means companies cannot discriminate.
LAINEY FEINGOLD
Critical CSS & Webpack: Automatically Minimize Render-Blocking CSS TUTORIAL
ANTHONY GORE
The new front end: building experiences for devices, Facebook & mobile TUTORIAL
The final blog post in a series examining technologies that are driving the development of modern web and mobile applications.
MONGODB SPONSOR
If You Hate FOUT, 'font-display: optional' Might Be Your Jam TUTORIAL
Your options to avoid showing a ‘Flash of Unstyled Text’.
CHRIS COYIER
6 Ways to Detect Chrome Headless TUTORIAL
If you want to detect bots, perhaps.
ANTOINE VASTEL
Focusing on Focus TUTORIAL
Mouse and keyword handle focus differently, and the behaviour can change depending on what browser you use. Chris runs through why that matters for accessibility and offers a solution.
CHRIS DEMARS
Keyboard-Only Focus TUTORIAL
Another look at
:focus variation between browsers.
ROMAN KOMAROV
Are You Concerned About Accessibility? TUTORIAL
How to educate developers on creating accessible websites.
DANIELA MATOS DE CARVALHO
Solving CSS Versioning Conflicts TUTORIAL
How New Relic’s engineering teams solve CSS versioning conflicts.
JAVIER SÁNCHEZ-MARÍN
A Designer’s Guide to Flexbox and Grid TUTORIAL
JON YABLONSKI
Using CSS to Detect and Count Prime Numbers TUTORIAL
Crazy but fun. Demo here.
XIERANMAYA
The Flash Games Postmortem VIDEO
Kongregate’s John Cooney looks at the immense history of Flash games.
GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE
After a 23-Year Wait, WebVR Ships Today STORY
The tale of the history of VR on the Web.
SEAN WHITE
Web Maker: How I Built a Fast, Offline Frontend Playground STORY
KUSHAGRA GOUR
Resolving CSS Gridlock OPINION
MATTHIAS OTT
A CSS Grid Highlighter for Chrome TOOLS
ADEM ILTER
DisplayJS: A Simple, Lightweight JS Framework for Building Ambitious UIs TOOLS
ARTHUR GUIOT
Analyze web app performance in real time TOOLS
Collect custom metrics from your servers, dbs, and 200+ techs. Start visualizing and alerting in minutes.
DATADOG SPONSOR
JPNG.svg: Combine PNG Transparency with the Compression of a JPEG TOOLS
A drag and drop tool that compresses large transparent images.
STEPHEN SHAW
