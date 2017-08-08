Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 48 / 48

HTML 5.2 Now A Candidate Recommendation

Now a W3C Candidate Recommendation, the HTML 5.2 spec defines the second minor revision of HTML. A few things are up for potential deprecation including the ‘menu’ and ‘dialog’ elements.

The Languages Which Almost Became CSS

The history of all the languages which almost became CSS and the development of the styled web.

