Frontend Focus Issue 302

 

 

HTML 5.2 Now A Candidate Recommendation

Now a W3C Candidate Recommendation, the HTML 5.2 spec defines the second minor revision of HTML. A few things are up for potential deprecation including the ‘menu’ and ‘dialog’ elements.

The Languages Which Almost Became CSS

The history of all the languages which almost became CSS and the development of the styled web.

Make your website content editable for anyone on your team

component-io
Avoid back-and-forth changes to website content by enabling anyone on your team to make changes themselves. Component IO is a modular CMS that easily integrates with any website & allows even non-technical teammates to make edits without learning new tools.

Inside Mozilla: Firefox Fights Back

Mozilla is preparing to outmanoeuvre Google’s Chrome browser, beginning with the release of Firefox 57 in November.

10 Guidelines to Improve Your Web Accessibility

Some guidelines to improve the accessibility of your site from color choices through to helpful tools and HTML element choices.

Firefox 55: First Desktop Browser to Support WebVR

Firefox on Windows is the first desktop browser to support the new WebVR standard (with macOS support ready now in Firefox Nightly).

Changes to the Grid Spec, and Multi-Column Layouts

grid-gap properties are changing in favour of more generic gapcolumn-gap and row-gap properties.

IN BRIEF

CSS Containment Module Level 1: W3C Recommendation NEWS
W3C

W3C Launches a WebAssembly Working Group NEWS
BRADLEY NELSON

Service Worker Support Coming to Safari NEWS 
Initial implementation steps in Safari appear to be taking place.
MAXIM SALNIKOV

Companies Are Losing Web Accessibility Lawsuits NEWS 
The ‘Americans with Disabilities Act’ means companies cannot discriminate.
LAINEY FEINGOLD

Critical CSS & Webpack: Automatically Minimize Render-Blocking CSS TUTORIAL
ANTHONY GORE

The new front end: building experiences for devices, Facebook & mobile TUTORIAL 
The final blog post in a series examining technologies that are driving the development of modern web and mobile applications.
MONGODB  SPONSOR

If You Hate FOUT, 'font-display: optional' Might Be Your Jam TUTORIAL 
Your options to avoid showing a ‘Flash of Unstyled Text’.
CHRIS COYIER

6 Ways to Detect Chrome Headless TUTORIAL 
If you want to detect bots, perhaps.
ANTOINE VASTEL

Focusing on Focus TUTORIAL 
Mouse and keyword handle focus differently, and the behaviour can change depending on what browser you use. Chris runs through why that matters for accessibility and offers a solution.
CHRIS DEMARS

Keyboard-Only Focus TUTORIAL 
Another look at :focus variation between browsers.
ROMAN KOMAROV

Are You Concerned About Accessibility? TUTORIAL 
How to educate developers on creating accessible websites.
DANIELA MATOS DE CARVALHO

Solving CSS Versioning Conflicts TUTORIAL 
How New Relic’s engineering teams solve CSS versioning conflicts.
JAVIER SÁNCHEZ-MARÍN

A Designer’s Guide to Flexbox and Grid TUTORIAL
JON YABLONSKI

Using CSS to Detect and Count Prime Numbers TUTORIAL 
Crazy but fun. Demo here.
XIERANMAYA

The Flash Games Postmortem VIDEO 
Kongregate’s John Cooney looks at the immense history of Flash games.
GAME DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE

After a 23-Year Wait, WebVR Ships Today STORY 
The tale of the history of VR on the Web.
SEAN WHITE

Web Maker: How I Built a Fast, Offline Frontend Playground STORY
KUSHAGRA GOUR

Resolving CSS Gridlock OPINION
MATTHIAS OTT

A CSS Grid Highlighter for Chrome TOOLS
ADEM ILTER

DisplayJS: A Simple, Lightweight JS Framework for Building Ambitious UIs TOOLS
ARTHUR GUIOT

Analyze web app performance in real time TOOLS 
Collect custom metrics from your servers, dbs, and 200+ techs. Start visualizing and alerting in minutes.
DATADOG  SPONSOR

JPNG.svg: Combine PNG Transparency with the Compression of a JPEG TOOLS 
A drag and drop tool that compresses large transparent images.
STEPHEN SHAW

 

