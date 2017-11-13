Frontend Focus Issue 316

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 98 / 98

Introducing the New Firefox (57): Quantum

A major update that’s “over twice as fast as Firefox from 6 months ago, built on a completely overhauled core engine.” It’s time to revisit Firefox if you haven’t recently.

Using SVGs as Placeholders, and Other Image Loading Techniques

A frontend developer from Spotify looks at several approaches to showing something in place of an image before that image loads.

Kendo UI and Angular 5—The Perfect Pair

On Declining Complexity in CSS

Despite the latest edition of CSS: The Definitive Guide dwarfing earlier ones, Eric Meyer suggests CSS is not any more complex than it was, just more capable. The book’s out now.

WebAssembly Support Now Shipping in All Major Browsers

Apple and Microsoft are shipping WebAssembly support in the new versions of Safari and Edge, so all 4 major browsers can now run code compiled to the super-fast wasm format.

How Firefox Got Fast Again and Where It’s Going to Get Faster

Mozilla’s major reboot of Firefox came out yesterday — here’s an accessible look at the work that went into its retooling.

The Current State of Element Queries

What element queries are and where community consensus currently finds itself amongst developers and standards working groups.