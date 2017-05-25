Access

Frontend Focus Issue 321, Welcome to CSS Grid

 

 

THE MOST POPULAR ITEMS OF 2017

HEAD: Everything To Go In Your HTML's 'head'

Starts from the usual basics (title, charset, etc.) but works up to a significant number of meta and link tags useful in various situations.

A Thorough Guide to Building Layouts with CSS Grid

welcome-to-css-grid
A helpful guide to CSS Grid, including a free visual grid builder tool.

Debugging Tips and Tricks for Front-End Developers

A fantastic round-up of concepts, tools, and things to consider when doing one of a developer’s most important tasks: debugging.

New Course: Advanced State in React with Redux, MobX & More

Learn the patterns to manage state across large React applications. Take a tour through the popular approaches and libraries to state management like Flux, Redux, MobX, Redux Thunks and Redux Sagas in this new course by Steve Kinney.

Does CSS Grid Replace Flexbox?

In short, not exactly. Some good examples here of where Grid and Flexbox work best.

Best Practices for Links Back to the Homepage

A site logo linking to the homepage is not always enough. Here’s some best practices for that key link.

The State of CSS: 5 Things You Don't Need Anymore?

Five supposedly ‘old-fashioned’ CSS practices that you may not need anymore (like using floats or grid libraries) and what you can use instead.

You Do Not Need A CSS Grid Based Grid System

Why you don’t need a grid system to use CSS Grid Layout, due to it already being one.

The Front-End Checklist

An exhaustive list of all the elements you need to have/test before launching your site.

Bootstrap 4 Beta (Was) Released

Two years in the making, the beta of Bootstrap version four arrived in August, taking some key steps forward — for starters, it switched from Less to Sass and is now Flexbox based.

Getting Started with Headless Chrome

‘Headless’ Chrome is basically Chrome running without any UI or visible controls, so is ideal for being remotely controlled from JavaScript.

Optimize Web App Performance with Datadog

Start collecting, monitoring & correlating real-time metrics from 200+ technologies in minutes. 

Learn How To Debug JavaScript with Chrome DevTools

Ditch console.log debugging by using breakpoints to debug code within the DevTools.

Shoelace.css: A Pure CSS Alternative to Bootstrap

A back to basics CSS starter kit “for when you don’t need the whole boot”.

 

