Hooked: how slot machines are designed to be addictive
Poker machines use a range of design features that leverage psychology to keep people playing. Here, we break them down so you can see exactly how they work.
The Guardian
Seriously? I paid 80$ to have Vader locked?
This is a joke. I'll be contacting EA support for a refund...
MBMMaverick at Reddit
The Russian Ministry of Defence publishes screenshots of computer games as evidence of US collusion with ISIS
One image claimed to show an ISIS convoy leaving Abu Kamel. What this in fact showed was a cropped screenshot from the mobile phone game AC-130 Gunship Simulator.
Eliot Higgins at Bellingcat
Patreon games: Kickstarter launches Drip to help fund individual creators
If that sounds a lot like Patreon, that's because it is, and Drip pages also feature multiple subscription tiers and rewards.
Chris Kerr at Gamasutra
CoolGames partners with Hasbro to bring Battleship to Facebook Instant Games
The game is a faithful adaptation of the original board game, with some power-ups thrown in to give it a fresh feel.
Ric Cowley at Pocket Gamer
How I created dynamic lower thirds with chroma key using Phaser
Who said Phaser can only be used to make games? I am going to tell you tell story of a video project, and how Phaser helped me to work with streaming video.
Emanuele Feronato's blog
Build a HTML5 game like iOS lovely puzzle game Warp Shift using Phaser
In the first step we are going to build the engine which will render the first three levels.
Emanuele Feronato's blog
Ketchup and Mayonnaise are on tour, and the fries are loving it
30 things I hate about your game pitch
How to make Super Mario Bros game using cardboard
