Articles:

Hooked: how slot machines are designed to be addictive



Poker machines use a range of design features that leverage psychology to keep people playing. Here, we break them down so you can see exactly how they work.

The Guardian

Seriously? I paid 80$ to have Vader locked?

This is a joke. I'll be contacting EA support for a refund...

MBMMaverick at Reddit

The Russian Ministry of Defence publishes screenshots of computer games as evidence of US collusion with ISIS

One image claimed to show an ISIS convoy leaving Abu Kamel. What this in fact showed was a cropped screenshot from the mobile phone game AC-130 Gunship Simulator.

Eliot Higgins at Bellingcat

Patreon games: Kickstarter launches Drip to help fund individual creators

If that sounds a lot like Patreon, that's because it is, and Drip pages also feature multiple subscription tiers and rewards.

Chris Kerr at Gamasutra

CoolGames partners with Hasbro to bring Battleship to Facebook Instant Games

The game is a faithful adaptation of the original board game, with some power-ups thrown in to give it a fresh feel.

Ric Cowley at Pocket Gamer

Tutorials:

How I created dynamic lower thirds with chroma key using Phaser

Who said Phaser can only be used to make games? I am going to tell you tell story of a video project, and how Phaser helped me to work with streaming video.

Emanuele Feronato's blog

Build a HTML5 game like iOS lovely puzzle game Warp Shift using Phaser

In the first step we are going to build the engine which will render the first three levels.

Emanuele Feronato's blog

Tools:

Phaser Editor v1.4.3 released

Demos:

Ketchup and Mayonnaise are on tour, and the fries are loving it

Fridge

Undulating orb with Three.js

Videos:

30 things I hate about your game pitch

How to make Super Mario Bros game using cardboard

Games:

Greedy Pawns

