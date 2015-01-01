Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 55 / 55

Hacker Noon’s top 10 stories this week:

Why AI Will Bring an Explosion of New Job by Daniel Jeffries

Showdown: MySQL 8 vs PostgreSQL 10 by Kenn Ejima

You’re Doing Scrum Wrong, and Here’s How to Fix It by Eric Weiss

Things you should never say when interviewing for a developer role by Isabel Nyo

The 8 Pieces of Career Advice That Helped Shape A Career I Now Love by Michael Thompson

Thumb Sucking Anti-Bitcoiners! by Beautyon

Bitcoin (BTC) / Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Part 1 by Aleksandar Svetski

There’s Evidence We’re Living in a Simulation by Cris Beasley

Want to know how to raise your first round? Start acting like you’ve already closed it. by Max Zamkow

10 Firefox Dev Tools things that you might not know yet by Flavio Copes

