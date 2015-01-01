Access

Xiaomi Electric Scooters Vulnerable to Life-Threatening Remote Hacks

xiaomi-e-scooter-hack

Smart devices definitely make our lives easier, faster, and more efficient, but unfortunately, an insecure smart device can also ruin your day, or sometime could even turn into the worst nightmare of your life. If you are an electric scooter rider, you should be concerned about yourself. In a ...

RunC Flaw Lets Attackers Escape Linux Containers to Gain Root on Hosts

A serious security vulnerability has been discovered in the core runC container code that affects several open-source container management systems, potentially allowing attackers to escape Linux container and obtain unauthorized, root-level access to the host operating system. The vulnerability, ...

Beware!! New Windows .exe Malware Found Targeting macOS Computers

windows-exe-malware-on-macos.jpg

A malicious Windows EXE file can even infect your Mac computer as well. Yes, you heard me right — a .exe malware on macOS. Security researchers at antivirus firm Trend Micro have discovered a novel way hackers are using in the wild to bypass Apple's macOS security protection and infect Mac ...

First Android Clipboard Hijacking Crypto Malware Found On Google Play Store

A security researcher has discovered yet another cryptocurrency-stealing malware on the official Google Play Store that was designed to secretly steal bitcoin and cryptocurrency from unwitting users. The malware, described as a "Clipper," masqueraded as a legitimate cryptocurrency app and worked ...

Google Created Faster Storage Encryption for All Low-End Devices

Google has launched a new encryption algorithm that has been built specifically to run on mobile phones and smart IoT devices that don't have the specialized hardware to use current encryption methods to encrypt locally stored data efficiently. Encryption has already become an integral part of our ...

Latest iOS 12.1.4 Update Patches 2 Zero-Day and FaceTime Bugs

Apple has finally released iOS 12.1.4 software update to patch the terrible Group FaceTime privacy bug that could have allowed an Apple user to call you via the FaceTime video chat service and hear or see you before you even pick up the call without your knowledge. The Facetime bug (CVE-2019-6223) ...

Android Phones Can Get Hacked Just by Looking at a PNG Image

Using an Android device? Beware! You have to remain more caution while opening an image file on your smartphone—downloaded anywhere from the Internet or received through messaging or email apps. Yes, just viewing an innocuous-looking image could hack your Android smartphone—thanks to three ...

 

 

 

