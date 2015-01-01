Hacker news, Bitcoin, Drupal, Facebook chip

Access

Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips For Hardware Devices

A new job opening post on Facebook suggests that the social network is forming a team to build its own hardware chips, joining other tech titans like Google, Apple, and Amazon in becoming more self-reliant. According to the post, Facebook is looking for an expert in ASIC and FPGA—two custom .

'iTunes Wi-Fi Sync' Feature Could Let Attackers Hijack Your iPhone, iPad Remotely

Be careful while plugging your iPhone into a friend's laptop for a quick charge or sharing selected files. Researchers at Symantec have issued a security warning for iPhone and iPad users about a new attack, which they named "TrustJacking," that could allow someone you trust to remotely take ...

Another Critical Flaw Found In Drupal Core—Patch Your Sites Immediately

It's time to update your Drupal websites, once again. For the second time within a month, Drupal has been found vulnerable to another critical vulnerability that could allow remote attackers to pull off advanced attacks including cookie theft, keylogging, phishing and identity theft. Discovered ...

Critical Unpatched RCE Flaw Disclosed in LG Network Storage Devices

If you have installed a network-attached storage device manufactured by LG Electronics, you should take it down immediately, read this article carefully and then take appropriate action to protect your sensitive data. A security researcher has revealed complete technical details of an unpatched ...

Suspected 'Big Bitcoin Heist' Mastermind Fled to Sweden On Icelandic PM's Plane

Remember the "Big bitcoin heist" we reported last month when a group of thieves stole around 600 powerful bitcoin mining devices from Icelandic data centers? Icelandic Police had arrested 11 suspects as part of the investigation, one of which has escaped from prison and fled to Sweden on a ...

