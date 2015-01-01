Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 109 / 109

Secret Charges Against Julian Assange Revealed Due to "Cut-Paste" Error

Has Wikileaks founder Julian Assange officially been charged with any unspecified criminal offense in the United States? — YES United States prosecutors have accidentally revealed the existence of criminal charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in a recently unsealed court filing in an ...

Why you need to know about Penetration Testing and Compliance Audits?

We live in an age where data flows like water, becoming the new life source of our everyday ventures. As such, you can just imagine what all of that entails and the weight that data receive, especially when it comes to a decision making on how to handle this fairly new and arguably invaluable ...

Popular AMP Plugin for WordPress Patches Critical Flaw – Update Now

A security researcher has disclosed details of a critical vulnerability in one of the popular and widely active plugins for WordPress that could allow a low-privileged attacker to inject malicious code on AMP pages of the targeted website. The vulnerable WordPress plugin in question is "AMP for WP ...

0-Days Found in iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, Xiaomi Mi6 Phones

At Pwn2Own 2018 mobile hacking competition held in Tokyo on November 13-14, white hat hackers once again demonstrated that even the fully patched smartphones running the latest version of software from popular smartphone manufacturers can be hacked. Three major flagship smartphones—iPhone X, ...

KALI LINUX TESTIRANJE NEPROBOJNOSTI VEBA

VIŠE O KNJIZI I KORPA ZA NARUČIVANJE

7 New Meltdown and Spectre-type CPU Flaws Affect Intel, AMD, ARM CPUs

Disclosed earlier this year, potentially dangerous Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities that affected a large family of modern processors proven that speculative execution attacks can be exploited in a trivial way to access highly sensitive information. Since then, several more variants of ...

Popular AMP Plugin for WordPress Patches Critical Flaw – Update Now

A security researcher has disclosed details of a critical vulnerability in one of the popular and widely active plugins for WordPress that could allow a low-privileged attacker to inject malicious code on AMP pages of the targeted website. The vulnerable WordPress plugin in question is "AMP for WP ...

63 New Flaws (Including 0-Days) Windows Users Need to Patch Now

It's Patch Tuesday once again…time for another round of security updates for the Windows operating system and other Microsoft products. This month Windows users and system administrators need to immediately take care of a total of 63 security vulnerabilities, of which 12 are rated critical, 49 ...