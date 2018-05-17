Thursday, May 17 2018, marked the seventh Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). The purpose of the GAAD is to get more people talking, thinking and learning about digital access (web, software, mobile, etc.) and people with different disabilities.



As designers, the sad reality about accessibility today is that it is rarely taken as seriously as it should in digital design projects. In some cases it is taken seriously, but it is treated more as a feature than as a mindset. And when you treat it like a feature, chances are it will be one of the first features to be deprioritized when you realize the launch date is coming up.



Continue reading

How the kind of research done by designers isn’t the same animal as the research done by Researchers.

The perception of control → The human need for control can be traced back to our earliest roots. What does that mean for product design? More than pixels: selling design discovery → Digital design is not just about opening up Sketch and playing with, shapes, textures, and animation. It’s about people.

What’s better, a light-based user interface or a darker one? A study on readability, contrast, and more.

What will happen to software designers’ jobs as their work is increasingly automated?

From the community

News & ideas

Tools & resources