Thursday, May 17 2018, marked the seventh Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). The purpose of the GAAD is to get more people talking, thinking and learning about digital access (web, software, mobile, etc.) and people with different disabilities.
As designers, the sad reality about accessibility today is that it is rarely taken as seriously as it should in digital design projects. In some cases it is taken seriously, but it is treated more as a feature than as a mindset. And when you treat it like a feature, chances are it will be one of the first features to be deprioritized when you realize the launch date is coming up.
