ImportPython 124

 

 

Worthy Read

The Many Layers of Packaging
python-in-the-box
Packaging in Python has a bit of a reputation for being a bumpy ride. This is mostly a confused side effect of Python's versatility. Once you understand the natural boundaries between each packaging solution, you begin to realize that the varied landscape is a small price Python programmers pay for using the most balanced, flexible language available. 

packaging

100 days of algorithms

Tomas is blogging an algorithm / data structure a day. Code in Python. 

Know when and why code breaks
Users finding bugs? Searching logs for errors? Find + fix broken code fast! 

Python support is now stable in Visual Studio 2017
Today we have released our next update to Visual Studio 2017, and it’s the one you’ve been waiting for. As of today, the Python development and Data Science and Analytical Applications workloads are stable and ready for production use. 

A game of tokens: write an interpreter in Python with TDD
In this series of posts I want to try an experiment. I want to guide you through the creation of a simple interpreter in Python using a pure TDD (Test-Driven Development) approach. The posts will be structured like a game, where every level is represented by a new test that I will add to the suite. 

python-easter-eggs
Curated list of all the easter eggs and hidden jokes in Python. 

Python Basics: Using sets to compare keymaps

A curated list of courses on Python

Principle Component Analysis in Python
Principle component analysis (PCA) is an unsupervised statistical technique that is used for dimensionality reduction. It turns possible correlated features into a set of linearly uncorrelated ones called ‘Principle Components’. In this post we’ll be doing PCA on the pokemon data set. 

K-means Clustering in Python
K-means clustering is a clustering algorithm that aims to partition nn observations into kk clusters. 

Creating Graphs with Python and GooPyCharts
Last summer, I came across an interesting plotting library called GooPyCharts which is a Python wrapper for the Google Charts API. In this article, we will spend a few minutes learning how to use this interesting package. GooPyCharts follows syntax that is similar to MATLAB and is actually meant to be an alternative to matplotlib. 

Multi-step Time Series Forecasting with Long Short-Term Memory Networks in Python
The Long Short-Term Memory network or LSTM is a recurrent neural network that can learn and forecast long sequences. 

OnlineSchemaChange rebuilt in Python - By Facebook
In 2010, Facebook open-sourced OnlineSchemaChange.php, a tool to perform MySQL schema changes while minimizing downtime. We are happy to announce that an improved version written in Python is now available on GitHub. 

4 Python libraries for building great command-line user interfaces
In the second installment of a two-part series on terminal applications with great command-line UIs, we explore Prompt Toolkit, Click, Pygments, and Fuzzy Finder. 

Merging two Python dictionaries by deep-updating

A Beginner’s Guide to Crowdsourcing ML Training Data with Python and MTurk
For many machine learning projects one of the best ways to generate training data is to crowdsource it programmatically from Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk) using Python. In this guide, we will walk through an end-to-end example of using Python to access MTurk. 

Projects

pocket-archive-stream - 631 Stars, 28 Fork

Save an archived copy of all websites starred using Pocket. Outputs browseable html.

flask-common - 89 Stars, 4 Fork

A Flask extension with lots of common time-savers (file-serving, favicons, etc).

pdpipe - 74 Stars, 2 Fork

Easy pipelines for pandas DataFrames.

dotter - 33 Stars, 0 Fork

A small dotfile manager.

Chattie - 20 Stars, 4 Fork

A framework for making bots in Python. Inspired by Hubot.

Reinforcement-learning-with-tensorflow - 14 Stars, 4 Fork

Reinforcement learning tutorials.

vimapt - 7 Stars, 0 Fork

A package manager for vim (VimApt => Vim's Advanced Package Tools)

python-license-checker - 4 Stars, 2 Fork

A license checker for source code written in python

pyastro17-qt - 3 Stars, 0 Fork

Qt tutorial at Python in Astronomy 2017

 

