ImportPython Newsletter 128

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 164 / 164

Keeping Python competitive

Victor Stinner sees a need to improve Python performance in order to keep it competitive with other languages. He brought up some ideas for doing that in a 2017 Python Language Summit session. No solid conclusions were reached, but there is a seemingly growing segment of the core developers who are interested in pushing Python's performance much further, possibly breaking the existing C API in the process.

Using Luigi to create and monitor pipelines of batch jobs

Luigi is a Python module that helps you build complex pipelines of batch jobs. It handles dependency resolution, workflow management, visualisation etc. It also comes with Hadoop support built in.

Cheat Sheet of Machine Learning and Python (and Math) Cheat Sheets

Curated list of cheatsheets.

Full-stack error monitoring and analytics for developers

Catch Errors Before Your Users Do

PyGotham 2017 - Call for proposals

PyGotham is a New York City based, eclectic, Py-centric conference covering many topics. There’s a diverse speaker list, and some things which will be quite different. PyGotham attracts developers of various backgrounds and skill levels from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. Activities include two full days of talks, lightning talk sessions, and a social event.

pyenv with cron

Do not use /root/.pyenv/shims/python . Use direct python in pyenv.

Build a naive Article Spell-checker in 10 Lines of Python Code

Build a naive Article Spell-checker in 10 Lines of Python Code.

Python Package Management for the Paranoid

Generating mock data with Elizabeth: Part II

Elizabeth is a Python library, which helps generate mock data. Part II of the tutorial we shared previously.

Infoblox Bulk DNS add with Python

Records, Structs, and Data Transfer Objects in Python

How to implement records, structs, and “plain old data objects” in Python using only built-in data types and classes from the standard library.

10 awesome features of Python that you can't use because you refuse to upgrade to Python 3

Introduction to Apache Kafka for Python Programmers

In this blog post, we’re going to get back to basics and walk through how to get started using Apache Kafka with your Python applications.

Picard

Picard is a cross-platform music tagger written in Python. This is a fairly old package.

Projects

netbox - 2492 Stars, 356 Fork

NetBox is an IP address management (IPAM) and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) tool. Initially conceived by the network engineering team at DigitalOcean, NetBox was developed specifically to address the needs of network and infrastructure engineers.

machine-learning-surveys - 652 Stars, 71 Fork

A curated list of Machine Learning related surveys, overviews and books.

gain - 594 Stars, 29 Fork

Web crawling framework for everyone. Written with asyncio, uvloop and aiohttp. Everyone could write their own web crawler easily with gain framework. Gain framework provide a pretty simple api.

proximityhash: Geohashes in proximity - 56 Stars, 1 Fork

Geohash is a geocoding system invented by Gustavo Niemeyer and placed into the public domain. It is a hierarchical spatial data structure which subdivides space into buckets of grid shape, which is one of the many applications of what is known as a Z-order curve, and generally space-filling curves.

six-char-max - 45 Stars, 4 Fork

80 characters per line is waaaay too many. All Python programs should have at most six characters per line.

Nodz - 37 Stars, 17 Fork

Nodz : Visualize your data - Free nodes based graph generator.

spark-deep-learning - 13 Stars, 4 Fork

Deep Learning Pipelines provides high-level APIs for scalable deep learning in Python. The library comes from Databricks and leverages Spark for its two strongest facets: In the spirit of Spark and Spark MLlib, it provides easy-to-use APIs that enable deep learning in very few lines of code. It uses Spark's powerful distributed engine to scale out deep learning on massive datasets.

coreml-scikit-example - 11 Stars, 1 Fork

Apple CoreML example with scikit-learn

anyserv - 4 Stars, 1 Fork

Get a full fake REST API with zero coding

proxy2 - 4 Stars, 1 Fork

HTTP/HTTPS proxy in a single python script

Red-Black-Tree - 1 Stars, 0 Fork

An extremely well tested and commented red black tree implementation. Worth a look if you are studying the material.

pydantic - 0 Stars, 0 Fork

Data validation and settings management using python 3.6 type hinting. Define how data should be in pure, canonical python; validate it with pydantic.