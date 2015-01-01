Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 112 / 112

Worthy Read

fsudoku: A fast sudoku solver

I decided to crush Sudoku, once and for all, by solving all Sudoku puzzles in one fell swoop and in less than 300 lines of Python.

This week we welcome Amir Rachum as our PyDev of the Week. Amir is the author / maintainer of pydocstyle and yieldfrom. Amir also write a fun little blog about Python. Let’s take a few moments to get to know Amir better!

colorama allows you to print text in color on the terminal.

ShutIt is an shell automation framework designed to be easy to use.

Sorted(list) vs list.sort()

Four. Hundred. Million. Users. Per. Day. Not only has Instagram scaled to become the biggest Python user in the world, but the company recently moved over to Python 3 with zero user experience interruption. Instagram engineers Hui Ding and Lisa Guo talked with The New Stack to share the Python love and describe the Python 3 migration experience.

I chose to perform Natural Language Processing (NLP) on Twitter data in order to assist in advertising campaigns. This project is geared more towards advertisers, marketing, and any company who wants to extend their customer relations platform to communicate with their followers.

So, you’ve built a great Python web application using Flask, Django, aiohttp, or Falcon. The next issue you could be facing is probably the setup regarding the deployment. We will explore how to use docker-compose to deploy a WSGI application using uWSGI and NGINX.

Test Driven Development Courses - By The RealPython Folks

In this tutorial, you'll learn how to quickly spin up a reproducible development environment with Docker to create a RESTful API powered by Python, Postgres, and the Flask web framework....

Detecting Fake Videos with Python

Program to detect if there are any loops in the video.

Now it comes as a surprise to many people when I tell them that generating an audio waveform is extremely simple.

Today I found an online tool that can get the stats of the published articles from Google Analytics. That’s how I got interested in Google Analytics API. As I am studying Data Science at the moment, knowing how to do web analytics would open up a lot of new possibilities.

Building With Python Requests

Epithet

Introducing Epithet, a Python-based command line tool for managing labels across an organization. You give it a Github key, organization, and label name, and it will make sure that label exists across all the repos in your org. Give it a color, and it’ll make the color of that label consistent across all repos as well. Have you decided you’re done with a particular label? Epithet can delete it from all your repos for you. Are you using Github Enterprise? Epithet supports that too.

RC Car + MacBook Pro = The Carputer!

If you’d like to build a miniature self-driving car, perhaps you would first turn to an Arduino for control or even a Raspberry Pi for more advanced processing. Otavio Good is no exception, but after attaching a few Arduinos to an RC car, he moved on to driving it with a speedometer and camera via a TensorFlow neural network running on a Macbook Pro?—?yes, it has an actual notebook computer embedded in the 1/10th-scale model car.

This is the Jupyter notebook version of the Python Data Science Handbook by Jake VanderPlas; the content is available on GitHub.* The text is released under the CC-BY-NC-ND license, and code is released under the MIT license. If you find this content useful, please consider supporting the work by buying the book!

Curated list of tools/packages.

Go-Flavored Error Handling in Python

The point of this article is to present an Error class in the spirit of Go error handling and consider its use/application in Python from a personal perspective.

Go(golang) is a very fast and efficient compiled programming language. Much like how you can build Python C-extensions to speed up your python applications, Python developers also have the option to build Go components that are embedded into their python.

The first one is a decorator “freezing” some global variables to their current value at the time a function is defined.

New Books

Cloud Native Python

This book will be the one stop for you to learn all about building cloud-native architectures in Python. It will begin by introducing you to the cloud-native architecture and will help break it down for you. Then you’ll learn how you can build microservices in Python using REST APIs in an event driven approach and you will build the web layer. Next, you’ll learn about Interacting data services and building Web views with React, after which we will take a detailed look at application security and performance.

Projects

stephanie-va - 525 Stars, 58 Fork

Stephanie is an open-source platform built specifically for voice-controlled applications as well as to automate daily tasks imitating much of an virtual assistant's work.

end-to-end-negotiator - 204 Stars, 22 Fork

Deal or No Deal? End-to-End Learning for Negotiation Dialogues

yotaq - 153 Stars, 6 Fork

yotaq - Your Own Task Queue for Python

validus - 141 Stars, 5 Fork

A dead simple Python data validation library.

Headless-rendering-with-python - 6 Stars, 0 Fork

Headless 3D rendering with python