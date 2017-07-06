Access

ImportPython Newsletter Issue 133

 

 

Worthy Read

Interacting with a long-running child process in Python
The Python subprocess module is a powerful swiss-army knife for launching and interacting with child processes. It comes with several high-level APIs like call, check_output and (starting with Python 3.5) run that are focused at child processes our program runs and waits to complete. In this post I want to discuss a variation of this task that is less directly addressed - long-running child processes. 

debugging

Seeing words: A Deep-Learning Classifier that can crunch Unicode and weird Youtube comments

spam-ham-deep-learnig

One of the things I’ve been thinking about recently is how to do natural language processing (NLP) effectively with deep neural networks using real world language examples. An example would be to classify the youtube comment 

machine learning

Hellosign

Embed docs directly on your website with a few lines of code. 

sponsor

Exploring and cleaning the Union of Concerned Scientists database of Earth Satellites

The Union of Concerned Scientists maintains a database of ~1000 Earth satellites. For the majority of satellites, it includes kinematic, material, electrical, political, functional, and economic characteristics, such as dry mass, launch date, orbit type, country of operator, and purpose. The data appears to have been mirrored on other satellite search websites, e.g. http://satellites.findthedata.com/ . This iPython notebook describes a sequence of interactions with a snapshot of this database using the bayeslite implementation of BayesDB, using the Python bayeslite client library. The snapshot includes a population of satellites defined using the UCS data as well as a constellation of generative probabilistic models for this population. 

data science

Entity Extraction and Network Analysis

How you can extract meaningful information from raw text and use it to analyze the networks of individuals hidden within your data set. 

machine learning

Making e-commerce business decisions using Scikit-learn

Today, let’s learn how to build a simple linear regression model using Python’s Pandas and Scikit-learn libraries. Our goal is to build a model that analyses customer data and solves a problem for a (simulated) e-commerce business. 

machine learning, 
scikit-learn

Python Quirks: Comments

core-python

Load Testing with Locust.io & Docker Swarm

testing
docker
locust

FAT Python : the next chapter in Python optimization

The FAT Python project was started by Victor Stinner in October 2015 to try to solve issues of previous attempts of “static optimizers” for Python. Victor has created a set of changes to CPython (Python Enhancement Proposals or “PEPs”), some example optimizations and benchmarks. We’ll explore those 3 levels in this article. 

optimization

K Means Clustering in Python

machine learning

f-strings For the Win

It has been a long time coming, but I am now actively migrating existing projects to Python 3. Python 3.6 specifically, because when I am done I will be able to take advantage of my new favourite feature everywhere! That feature is f-strings. 

f-strings

This one weird trick will simplify your ETL workflow | Stitch Fix Technology – Multithreaded

Seashells

Seashells lets you pipe output from command-line programs to the web in real-time, even without installing any new software on your machine. You can use it to monitor long-running processes like experiments that print progress to the console. You can also use Seashells to share output with friends! 

project

Arrange Act Assert pattern for Python developers // James Cooke // Brighton-based Python developer

This is the first post in a series exploring the Arrange Act Assert pattern and how to apply it to Python tests. 

testing

Palindrome Dates

numpy
pandas
code snippets

Save API Results to PostgreSQL for Free with AWS Lambda 

In this tutorial I will show you how to use Amazon Web Services (AWS) Lambda service to save the results of an API response to a PostgreSQL database on a recurring schedule. 

aws lambda

Get Started with Matplotlib – Data Visualization for Python

matpoltlib

Jobs 

Python Developer - with Orchestration experience using Openstack at Diversant

Westlake, TX, United States

Python Developer with Orchestration experience using Openstack. Westlake, TX. W2 ONLY!  NO C2C.  We can transfer your Visa!  2 1/2 year contract!  

Projects

crackcoin - 392 Stars, 28 Fork
Very basic blockchain-free cryptocurrency PoC in Python.

crocs - 334 Stars, 18 Fork
Write regex using pure python class/function syntax and test it better. (Regex for humans).

django-eraserhead - 67 Stars, 0 Fork
Provide hints to optimize database usage by deferring unused fields (and more).

winton-kafka-streams - 16 Stars, 3 Fork
A Python implementation of Apache Kafka Streams

py-clui - 13 Stars, 0 Fork
This is a Python toolkit for quickly building nice looking command line interfaces.

s3-environ - 8 Stars, 0 Fork
Load environment variables from a AWS S3 file.

 

