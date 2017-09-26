Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 89 / 89

You can’t buy DevOps, but you may have to sell it

This new blog series aims to help DevOps leaders in organisation get stakeholder buy-in. It covers approaches to talking about why, as well as specific things you can do to sell your ideas.

Using Python and Conditional Random Fields for Latin word segmentation

In this article, a CRF (Conditional Random Field) will be trained to learn how to segment Latin text. Using only very basic features and easily accessible training data, we are going to achieve a segmentation accuracy of 98 %.

K-Means Clustering in Python

Clustering is a type of Unsupervised learning. This is very often used when you don’t have labeled data. K-Means Clustering is one of the popular clustering algorithm. The goal of this algorithm is to find groups(clusters) in the given data. In this post we will implement K-Means algorithm using Python from scratch.

Lifelong Rubyist makes some Python code 5x Faster

n this post I’m going to look at a bit of Python code I optimized recently, and then compare the process of making this code faster to the process of how I make Ruby code faster.

Alice in Python projectland

Python project structure and packaging can be intimidating, but, if you take it step by step, it doesn’t have to be. Look at other people’s code, particularly smaller, modular projects, break the work up into pieces, and work through it piece by piece, until you’re all the way down the rabbit hole.

AI Experts Share CX Tips

Learn how innovations in computer vision improve customer experiences.

WSGI Is Not Enough Anymore — Part I

This is the first part of a multi-part series discussing the limitation of WSGI-based Python web applications and the ways to overcome these limitations.

Go vs CPython: Visual comparison of concurrency and parallelism options

Using MPG diagrams to see the differences between Threading, Multiprocessing and Asyncio, the 3 official CPython options, and Go Runtime.

WSGI Is Not Enough Anymore — Part II

In the first part of this series we discussed the problems and limitations which inheres within WSGI-based Python web applications. In this part we will discuss what concurrency is and what is an event driven architecture

Assessing Risks and Return with Probabilities of Events with Python

There are various situations where quants look at different scenarios of an event when making investment decisions. Running simulated scenarios is an invaluable tool for all finance/investment managers as it allows them to measure likely performance for various states.

Monitor, Log, and Alert CPU Throttling from Overheating on Linux

I wrote a Python script (GitHub) that does a few things. First and foremost, I wanted to know every minute on the minute what my CPU core temps were regardless of whether I’m getting throttled or not so that I had the option to chart this (I haven’t done this, as I think I’ve found the culprit but I wanted to keep my options open). I also wanted to know if my laptop fan was functioning as desired in relation to the CPU temps, so I needed to grab fan RPM.

Intro to Graph Optimization with NetworkX in Python

This NetworkX tutorial will show you how to do graph optimization in Python by solving the Chinese Postman Problem in Python.

Design a fixed-size hash map in Python

implement a fixed-size hash map that associates string keys with arbitrary data object references.

Flask-SocketIO

Flask-SocketIO gives Flask applications access to low latency bi-directional communications between the clients and the server. The client-side application can use any of the SocketIO official clients libraries in Javascript, C++, Java and Swift, or any compatible client to establish a permanent connection to the server.

Python Release Python 3.6.3

Python 3.6.3 is the third maintenance release of Python 3.6. The Python 3.6 series contains many new features and optimizations. See the What’s New In Python 3.6 document for more information.

Interactively analyse 100GB of JSON data with Spark

Do you know what is the heaviest book ever printed? Let’s find out by exploring the Open Library data set using Spark in Python.

Projects

milksnake - 69 Stars, 1 Fork

A setuptools/wheel/cffi extension to embed a binary data in wheels.

pcap2curl - 60 Stars, 12 Fork

Read a packet capture, extract HTTP requests and turn them into cURL commands for replay.

dockselpy - 59 Stars, 4 Fork

Dockerized Selenium and Python with support for Chrome and Firefox.

python-plexlibrary - 20 Stars, 0 Fork

Create and maintain dynamic Plex libraries based on recipes.

bigquery_fdw - 11 Stars, 2 Fork

BigQuery Foreign Data Wrapper for PostgreSQL.

TeamFlowy - 5 Stars, 1 Fork

A simple sync tool to sync task from Workflowy to Teambition.

art - 5 Stars, 0 Fork

Simple ASCII Art Library For Python

