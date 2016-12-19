Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

ImportPython Newsletter Issue 104.

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 72 / 72

Worthy Read

Pythonistas! How do you rate your favourite languages, frameworks, and technologies ?
floating-archer
How popular is Python? Based on our survey findings, 19% of Linux and 13% of macOS developers use Python as their primary server-side language. If you want to read more insights like these, contribute to the latest Developer Economics survey - you’ll receive analysed trends in your inbox! The survey is fun, while you’ll get the chance to win a prize, and learn something new !
House price affordability - Finding using Apache Spark
Back in September last year, the Guardian published a fantastic visualisation looking at house price affordability in the United Kingdom. The raw data is easily available from data.gov.uk, and they provide monthly, annual and the complete history allowing you to work with a reasonably sized set before running on the complete data set. Recreating the Guardian’s data process within Apache Spark felt like a great way to get an introduction into the platform. 

Getting started with Sanic: the asynchronous, uvloop based web framework for Python 3.5+

 

uvloop has been making waves in the Python world lately as a blazingly fast drop-in for asyncio’s default event loop. Sanic is a Flask-like, uvloop-based web framework that’s written to go fast. Sanic is made for Python 3.5 . The framework allows you to take advantage of async/await syntax for defining asynchronous functions. With this, you can write async applications in Python similar to how you would write them in Node.js. 

Named Entity Classification

 

This blog post describes three prototype solutions for the task of Named Entity Classification in the context of Booking.com. The aim is to present different approaches to the classification task, analyse their implementation and compare them in a small scale prototype use case. Sample code in Python is also provided in the following sections for each model described. 

pdb to bug

 

If you have watched / heard the famous dialog from the movie taken, you will be able to understand this funny meme. 

How to hack together a graphical Python debugger

 

Zero-to-Debugging in 15 mins. 

Toptal

 

The Top 3% Of Developers: Googlers, Top 100 Rails contributors, and MIT engineers are among Toptal's elite network of only the top 3%. Let Toptal pick proven talent for your next project.

Complementing Python With Rust

How To Resample and Interpolate Your Time Series Data With Python

 

In this tutorial, you will discover how to use Pandas in Python to both increase and decrease the sampling frequency of time series data. 

Pythonic code review (Red Hat Security Blog)

 

Most of us programmers go through technical interviews every once in a while. At other times, many of us sit on the opposite side of the table running these interviews. Stakes are high, emotions run strong, intellectual pressure builds up. I have found that an unfortunate code review may turn into something similar to a harsh job interview. 

Django Weekly Issue 18

 

This weeks roundup insightful articles, videos on everything Django. 

Introducing Maya: Datetimes for Humans - By Kenneth Reitz

 

Datetimes are a headache to deal with in Python, especially when dealing with timezones, especially when dealing with different machines with different locales. Maya exists to do all the hard work for you, so you can focus on what you're trying to do — import or export simple datetime data in known human and machine-readable formats. 

Curated list of awesome things related to functional programming in Python

 

Traffic Sign Recognition with TensorFlow

 

In this part, I’ll talk about image classification and I’ll keep the model as simple as possible. In later parts, I’ll cover convolutional networks, data augmentation, and object detection. 

Python 3 in one image

 

Can someone explain David Beazley's tweet ?

I am glad someone on reddit asked this. I can't get some of David's tweets. It's from his book I learned Python. If you are on twitter follow him. 

Projects

wordvectors - 98 Stars, 11 Fork

 

 

Pre-trained word vectors of 30+ languages. This project has two purposes. First of all, I'd like to share some of my experience in nlp tasks such as segmentation or word vectors. The other, which is more important, is that probably some people are searching for pre-trained word vector models for non-English languages.

tgboost - 76 Stars, 18 Fork

Tiny Gradient Boosting Tree. It is a Tiny implement of Gradient Boosting tree, based on the xgboost algorithm, and support most features in xgboost. This project aims to help people get deeper insights into GBM, especially XGBoost. The current implement has little optimization, so the code is easy to follow. But this leads to high memory consumption and slow speed.

squeaky-wheel - 65 Stars, 8 Fork

Automatically run speed tests and tweet @ your ISP if they are garbage.

hml-equation-parser - 9 Stars, 0 Fork

If you have equation string from hml document, you can convert it to latex string by using eq2latex function.

razer - 6 Stars, 3 Fork

Patterns & Scrolling Text for Razer RGB LED Keyboards.

sofia - 5 Stars, 0 Fork

An simple monitor of memory usage in real time

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

Ostavite komentar, svakoga dana ćemo nekoga nagraditi.

 

 