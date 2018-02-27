Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 64 / 64

Worthy Read

Integrating the build and deployment of up to 40 websites across the world is challenging. This blog talks about how one team solved real world CI/CD problems using Kubernetes and GoCD.

In today’s post, I walk through the journey of writing a Python program to break wine glasses on demand, by detecting their resonant frequency. Along the way we’ll 3D print a cone, learn about resonant frequencies, and see why I needed an amplifier and compression driver. So, let’s get started.

Blockchain is arguably one of the most significant and disruptive technologies that came into existence since the inception of the Internet. It's the core technology behind Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that drew a lot of attention in the last few years. As its core, a blockchain is a distributed database that allows direct transactions between two parties without the need of a central authority. This simple yet powerful concept has great implications for various institutions such as banks, governments and marketplaces, just to name a few. Any business or organization that relies on a centralized database as a core competitive advantage can potentially be disrupted by blockchain technology.

Curator's note - Lot of banks and financial companies are not going to upgrade and be happy to pay vendors for security updates.

Frequently we want to know which words are the most common from a text corpus sinse we are looking for some patterns.

Reverse engineering iPhone X’s new unlocking mechanism.

Python allows for several different approaches to parallel processing. The main issue with parallelism is knowing its limitations. We either want to parallelise IO operations or CPU-bound tasks like image processing. The first use case is something we focused on in the recent Python Weekend* and this article provides a summary of what we came up with.

Debugging in Python has always felt a bit “awkward” compared with other languages I’ve worked in. Introducing breakpont()

It's free.

I’m really excited to say that as of today, PyPI supports rendering project descriptions from Markdown! This has been a oft-requested feature and after lots of work (including the creation of PEP 566) it is now possible, without translating Markdown to rST or any other hacks!

itertools.accumulate(iterable[, func])

So you are interested in testing, aren’t you? Not doing it yet? That’s the right time to start then! In this little example, I’m going to show a possible procedure to easily test your piece of code that interacts with a database.

Super fast and concise tutorial

This year, over 100,000 developers told us how they learn, build their careers, which tools they’re using, and what they want in a job.

