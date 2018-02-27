Access

ImportPython Newsletter Issue 167

 

 

Worthy Read

Running End-to-End Tests on Kubernetes

Integrating the build and deployment of up to 40 websites across the world is challenging. This blog talks about how one team solved real world CI/CD problems using Kubernetes and GoCD.

Breaking a Wine Glass in Python By Detecting the Resonant Frequency

In today’s post, I walk through the journey of writing a Python program to break wine glasses on demand, by detecting their resonant frequency. Along the way we’ll 3D print a cone, learn about resonant frequencies, and see why I needed an amplifier and compression driver. So, let’s get started. 

A Practical Introduction to Blockchain with Python.

Blockchain is arguably one of the most significant and disruptive technologies that came into existence since the inception of the Internet. It's the core technology behind Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies that drew a lot of attention in the last few years. As its core, a blockchain is a distributed database that allows direct transactions between two parties without the need of a central authority. This simple yet powerful concept has great implications for various institutions such as banks, governments and marketplaces, just to name a few. Any business or organization that relies on a centralized database as a core competitive advantage can potentially be disrupted by blockchain technology. 

Jan 1st 2020 is End of Life for Python 2.7

Curator's note - Lot of banks and financial companies are not going to upgrade and be happy to pay vendors for security updates. 

How to list the most common words from text corpus using Scikit-Learn?

Frequently we want to know which words are the most common from a text corpus sinse we are looking for some patterns.  

4 Ways to Improve Your DevOps Testing - Free eBook

Read the 4-part eBook to learn how to detect problems earlier in your DevOps testing processes by Proactively responding to your monitoring software, Integrating your security reqs in your initial development, Replicating real-world conditions to find unexpected variables, Performing continuous testing to uncover points of failure. 

How I implemented iPhone X’s FaceID using Deep Learning in Python.

Reverse engineering iPhone X’s new unlocking mechanism. 

Memory efficiency of parallel IO operations in Python

Python allows for several different approaches to parallel processing. The main issue with parallelism is knowing its limitations. We either want to parallelise IO operations or CPU-bound tasks like image processing. The first use case is something we focused on in the recent Python Weekend* and this article provides a summary of what we came up with. 

Python 3.7’s new builtin breakpoint — a quick tour

Debugging in Python has always felt a bit “awkward” compared with other languages I’ve worked in. Introducing breakpont() 

Python Programming Exercises Book

It's free. 

Markdown Descriptions on PyPI - Dustin Ingram

I’m really excited to say that as of today, PyPI supports rendering project descriptions from Markdown! This has been a oft-requested feature and after lots of work (including the creation of PEP 566) it is now possible, without translating Markdown to rST or any other hacks! 

python-itertools
itertools.accumulate(iterable[, func]) 

Agile database integration tests with Python, SQLAlchemy and Factory Boy

So you are interested in testing, aren’t you? Not doing it yet? That’s the right time to start then! In this little example, I’m going to show a possible procedure to easily test your piece of code that interacts with a database. 

Deploy TensorFlow models – Towards Data Science

Super fast and concise tutorial 

Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2018 - See how Python is doing.

This year, over 100,000 developers told us how they learn, build their careers, which tools they’re using, and what they want in a job. 

Projects

black - 958 Stars, 15 Fork

The uncompromising Python code formatter.

makesite - 216 Stars, 16 Fork

Simple, lightweight, and magic-free static site/blog generator for Python coders

thug-memes - 115 Stars, 4 Fork

Command line Thug Meme generator written in Python.

requests-core - 79 Stars, 3 Fork

Experimental lower-level async HTTP client for Requests 3.0

white - 78 Stars, 1 Fork

The Black code formatter, but brighter (PEP8–inspired).

socialsentiment - 40 Stars, 2 Fork

Sentiment Analysis application created with Python and Dash, hosted at socialsentiment.net.

rose - 12 Stars, 0 Fork

Analyse all kinds of data for a TV series.

onegram - 5 Stars, 0 Fork

A simplistic api-like instagram bot powered by requests.

convert-outlook-msg-file - 5 Stars, 0 Fork

Python library to convert Microsoft Outlook .msg files to .eml/MIME message files.

Siamese-LSTM - 4 Stars, 1 Fork

Siamese LSTM for evaluating semantic similarity between sentences of the Quora Question Pairs Dataset.

MusicTag - 3 Stars, 0 Fork

MusicTag allows you to download from YouTube all the music you want and automatically set the ID3 tags.

