AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 125 / 125
Worthy Read
The Great Python Refactor of 2017 And Also 2018 - Khan Academy Engineering
GoCD now integrates natively with Kubernetes! GoCD's pipeline capability along with Kubernetes' highly programmable platform provide you the premiere Continuous Delivery tool on modern infrastructure.
There are different ways of creating choropleth maps in Python. In a previous notebook, I showed how you can use the Basemap library to accomplish this. More than 2 years have passed since publication and the available tools have evolved a lot. In this notebook I use the GeoPandas library to create a choropleth map. As you'll see the code is more concise and easier to follow along.
Class Based Views (CBV) is one of my favourite things about Django. During my first Django projects (using Django 1.4 around 6 years ago) I was mainly using functional views — that’s what the tutorial recommended then anyway. However, slowly in my next projects I started reducing the amount of functional views and embracing CBVs, slowly understanding their usage and usefulness. Right now, I more or less only use CBVs for my views; even if sometimes it seems more work to use a CBV instead of a functional one I know that sometime in the future I’d be glad that I did it since I’ll want to re-use some view functionality and CBVs are more or less the only way to have DRY views in Django.
An opensource DIY self driving platform for small scale cars. RC CAR + Raspberry Pi + Python (tornado, keras, tensorflow, opencv,.
Monitor and Identify, 24x7, slow or failing production Java Method, using Germain APM.
A book to bring the joy of programming to creative people. With step by step instructions for beginners and tiny programs, fundamental programming concepts are introduced in bite sized sketches. In later chapters, these program sketches become powerful drawing programs, capable of generating new images for 3D printing, CNC, and more.
A Refresher.
Hacker news discussion.
Twitter is a good ressource to collect data. We can find a few libraries (R or Python) which allow you to build your own dataset with the data generated by Twitter. This tutorial is focus on the preparation of the data and no on the collect. Throughout this analysis we are going to see how to work with the twitter’s data.
A best practice when creating Docker containers is keeping the image size to a minimum. The fewer bytes you have to shunt over the network or store on disk, the better. Keeping the size down generally means it is faster to build and deploy your container.
Google Analytics is an incredibly powerful tool. All of the members of your team can see everything from which sources your web traffic comes from to what demographics frequent your site. There’s just one problem, Nobody is willing to go to the Google Analytics site and look. If these features aren’t used they may as well not exist. So, to give teammates easier access you can make a custom Slackbot to display Google Analytics.
When looking for a new backend language, I naturally went from Python to the new cool kid: Go. But after only one week of Go, I realised that Go was only half of a progress. Better suited to my needs than Python, but too far away from the developer experience I was enjoying when doing Elm in the frontend. So I gave Rust a try.
Senior Backend Engineer (Python/Django) at CallHub
CallHub is the next generation SaaS based Marketing Platform leveraging Cloud Telephony. We have customers round the globe who love the value our product delivers and constantly push us to do more. We are looking for core members with backend experience to join our coveted Engineering team at Bangalore.
Resonon Inc. is seeking a full-time software engineer. Duties: Develop, improve, and maintain full stack Linux applications for industrial and airborne real-time machine vision, including data acquisition, user interfaces, data analysis, and hardware control Improve and maintain MS Windows desktop applications for hyperspectral data collection, visualization, and analysis
Projects
Fast-Pandas - 443 Stars, 16 Fork
AI-ipcam - 89 Stars, 11 Fork
Attention-on-Attention-for-VQA - 35 Stars, 5 Fork
zadm4py - 28 Stars, 0 Fork
etudier - 23 Stars, 0 Fork
ProxyDock - 17 Stars, 4 Fork
PyTunes - 10 Stars, 0 Fork
contextvars - 7 Stars, 0 Fork
MiBand2 - 5 Stars, 1 Fork
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.