Inside Angular, CEAN stack

In this course, you will learn how to develop client browser based applications using the AngularJS framework.

You will learn how to use the open source AngularJS framework and combine this with powerful REST services on the back-end to build single page applications (SPA).

With the knowledge gained from this course, you will be able to create your own rich and powerful SPAs that keep all their state in the browser and communicate with RESTful services on the backend in order to retrieve and persist data.

Note: You are required to bring your own laptop.

React shines when you have lots of dynamic content changing within the view.

As a library, you can also use React as the view component of AngularJS or other frameworks, because it does not tie you to a specific technology stack.

As we mentioned earlier, comparing a library to a framework isn’t really a valid question, as you can always use one with the other.

It’s also up for debate whether or not installing React is worth the trouble if your project is either a simple web page or if AngularJS is already more than capable of rendering your view.

However, Angular also involved a major rewrite of the framework, so whether you choose to install React or upgrade to the next generation of Angular, there’s still going to be a learning curve to overcome.

In this article, we take a look at the React and Angular libraries for web development, and examine when each one would best fit your dev team’s needs.

Nic Raboy from Couchbase is flying down from San Francisco to deliver some awesome content.

• The CEAN Stack for the JavaScript Developer by Nic Raboy The CEAN Stack for the JavaScript Developer In this talk we’re going to see how to leverage Node.js towards building a very modular web application that can be expanded beyond the web to things like mobile, desktop, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

In particular, we’re going to be looking at NoSQL as our data layer, Node.js as our logic layer, and Angular as our client layer when building a web application.

A breakdown of the session can be seen below: • Building a RESTful API with Node.js that has several CRUD endpoints • Connecting the Node.js application to a NoSQL database for flexible data storage in JSON format and complex querying • Creating and consuming API data from an Angular with TypeScript frontend application Nic Raboy is an advocate of modern web and mobile development technologies.

Nic writes about his development experiences related to making web and mobile development easier to understand.

WebStorm is a great tool for building Angular applications.

In this blog post Iâ€™ll show you how to do it.KarmaIf you use Angular CLI, you use Karma for testing your applications.

This video shows how to set up WebStorm to run your Karma tests.If you donâ€™t use CLI and use Webpack directly, the WebStorm setup will look exactly the same.JestIf you prefer Jest over Karma (see here), you can do it as follows:

Victor Savkin is a co-founder of nrwl.io, providing Angular consulting to enterprise teams. He was previously on the Angular core team at Google, and built the dependency injection, change detection…

It’s been a little over a year since our last Happy Node Hackers post, and even in such a short time much has changed and some powerful new tools have been released.

The Node.js ecosystem continues to mature and new best practices have emerged.

Here are 8 habits for happy Node hackers updated for 2017.

Using the AngularJS Package for Sublime Text Brad Green from the AngularJS team recently tweeted about a package that was released for the Sublime Text editor that adds AngularJS support so I thought I’d do a quick write-up on how to use it since it’s really nice to have available.

Some of the key features include: Code completion of core AngularJS directives (ng-model, ng-repeat, etc.) Code completion for key AngularJS objects and components such as directive Support for custom directive code completion Enhanced functionality within AngularJS HTML templates defined in a page Ability to customize the attributes, element directives, etc.

Step 2: Visit the Package Control site An excellent package manager for Sublime Text can be found at It can be used to install a variety of editor enhancements (packages) such as the AngularJS package I’ll discuss here so I highly recommend getting it installed.

Step 4: Get Busy Coding Once the AngularJS package is installed you’ll be shown a message about some of the features added in the current release: Quick Panel search of GoTo definition for directives GoToDocs for core AngularJS directives Directive completions for your custom defined directives I started by creating a new HTML file (ctrl+n or cmd+n) and adding the ng-app directive.

For example, if I start typing module and select the module snippet the following module code will be output: If I type directive and select that snippet the following (very helpful) code is output: Additional snippets are available and you can even extend the built-in list with new ones by going to Preferences – Package Settings – AngularJS – JavaScript Completions – User and adding custom snippets into the file.

Inferable from these fundamental traits, one can emphatically recommend Angular.js development for a robust, well-maintained framework for any sized project.

Moreover, the framework adapts and extends conventional HTML to present dynamic content through two-way data binding.

Business persons can merely take advantage of the framework through a business-talk with Angular.js consultants, hire the developers and have a powerful, well maintained professional AngularJS web development company in USA with a rich end user experience.

Angular js, a JavaScript framework, built and maintained by Google makes the front-end development simple to the core. The framework development history itself conveys that it has an extensive community support with highly skilled developers. Obviously, AngularJS Website Development Services in USA has gained traction owing to the enormous supportive and reliable features of the framework. A few of the stand-out features are as follows. REST easy: RESTful actions form the standard for communication from the server to the client. One can quickly interact and derive the required data essential for interaction with web pages for it follows a model view view-model [MVVM] pattern.

It is different from ngRoute as it changes your views, which are based on the State of the Application and not by route URL.

Ui-router Applications behaves like a state machine.

State is a basic building-block for UI-Router Application.

Instead of referencing a URL like HREF, it references a State and ui-sref Directive automatically builds a href attribute (), which is based on your State’s URL.

This Directive will add the active CSS class to the link when the target State is active.

Learn UI-Routing series.

