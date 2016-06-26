Inside Angular - Microservices

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 205 / 205

Microservice architectures are all the rage at the moment, and I know it already makes the true practitioners cringe at the sound of the word.

Therefore, we should be talking more about the true properties of microservices and work on making it easy to adopt and use.

Microservice architectures are rightfully complex.

But what is worse is the ecosystem around this topic.

Instead of solving this complexity directly, the players in the ecosystem just choose to shift and juggle the complexity from one point to the other.

Which REST API based and it will return layout, records, fields information and other stuff.

The advantage with this is you can get all details of an object or record and show it on any preferred UI on mobile or on your own website.

What I did is to use this API to show the record completeness using AngularJS and Google charts.

One of the Lightning API is This will give me the record object details, fields details and data information etc.

How to use AngularJS ?

Pipes in #Angular2Pipe is a mechanism for transforming and formatting data within HTML templates in an Angular2 application.The pipe | character is used to apply filters in AngularJS.

Filters are used to to transform the data into a specified format.Built-in Pipes in Angular 2Below table has the most common ones:There are more built-in pipes that you can find in the Angular API reference.Example:Below is how you use the pipe in the html template:The output will look like:Welcome back JOE schmoOn Jun 26, 2016 at 7:18 you reserved room 205 for Nov 14, 2025 for a total cost of $99.99.

Pipes can also be chained:pToday is {{ today | date:’fullDate’ | uppercase}}.

/pCustom PipesYou can also implement your custom pipe to do your own transformation logic.The following code snippet shows how you can create a custom pipe called: “MyPipe”In the following code snippet, we use the pipe in the angular component:And you need the following code to declare and include your custom pipe in your angular module:For more information about pipes visit the Angular2 API reference.

Now, from our last blog, you already know that Vue.js is one of the top JavaScript frameworks and it is replacing Angular and React in many cases.

However, development with Angularjs is still a great idea.Also See: Why Do Developers Now Compare Vue.js to JavaScript Giants Angular and React?Reactjs vs Vue.js vs ReactjsReact and Vue.js has some similar features .

The benefit here is that to take advantage of Vue features, without learning any new technologies.Two way Data BindingHow React Does it:How Vue does it:rlafranchi.github.ioTwo way binding in Vue.js is quite simple when you use v-model.

Vue.js can scale up with your knowledge so that you can start to learn the updated tools and best practices.Angularjs vs Vue.js vs Reactjs TableHere is a table that would provide you a few valuable information about these three frameworks –The bottom line:In today’s time Vue is not as popular as React (maintained by Facebook) or Angular 2 4 (supported by Google).

Laravel community has also considered it as one of their preferred front-end frameworks.Overall, Vue provides an answer to the issue of React Angular and gives you much simpler and easier way to code.It does not matter which framework you choose.

Deploy an AngularJS Events App in 3 Steps using Cosmic JSThis events app was built using AngularJS, Node.js and Cosmic JS.In this blog I will demonstrate how to Install and Deploy an AngularJS Events Application using Cosmic JS.

This event management app was built using AngularJS and Cosmic JS.

If you encounter any issues during deployment, you may be routed to the Cosmic JS Troubleshooting Page.Confirm Deploy Location and BranchDeploy Branch Confirmation ModalIt’s as easy as signing up, creating a new bucket, installing the web application(s), edit objects and deploy!

I get my confirmation email to access my web application and also see my options for bucket upgrades like custom domains, one-click SSL, webhooks and localization.Cosmic JS is an API-first cloud-based content management platform that makes it easy to manage applications and content.

If you have questions about the Cosmic JS API, please reach out to the founders on Twitter or Slack.Carson Gibbons is the Co-Founder CMO of Cosmic JS, an API-first Cloud-based Content Management Platform that decouples content from code, allowing devs to build slick apps and websites in any programming language they want.

