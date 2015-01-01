Inside Angular - Real-World

Access

Real-World Angular Series

Real-World #AngularJS Series - Part 3: Fetching and Displaying API Data ➤ #webdev

  • Part 3 of the tutorial series covers fetching data from MongoDB with a Node API and displaying and filtering it with Angular.
  • The third installment in the series covers fetching data from MongoDB with a Node API and displaying and filtering the data with Angular.
  • Now that we have API routes for fetching events, we need to access these routes in our Angular app so we can display events data.
  • The method attaches the necessary header using the access token stored in local storage from the authentication service we created in Angular: Basic Authentication in Part 2.
  • We want our API service to be available throughout our app, so let’s provide it in our :

    We can now import the service in any of our components to use its methods.

Build and deploy a real-world app with MongoDB, Express, Angular, and Node (MEAN): fetching, displaying, and filtering data. Read more »

The MEANing of MEAN (Mongo, Express, AngularJS, and NodeJs)

  • The MEANing of MEAN (Mongo, Express, AngularJS, and NodeJs)First project is off the ground and running.
  • Working with two cohort mates (Mauricio Ruanova-Hurtado and Mike Brown) we built a mobile-first chat application using JavaScript.
  • We drew our inspiration from mIRC from the mid 90’s and more modern chat applications like Slack to build a slightly retro looking app.
  • We focused heavily on the planning stages and that paid dividends by the end of the project.
  • Excited to see how this month’s Ruby project turns out!

First project is off the ground and running. Working with two cohort mates (Mauricio Ruanova-Hurtado and Mike Brown) we built a mobile-first chat application using JavaScript. We drew our inspiration…Read more »

New action: Angular CLI

  • about 7 months ago
    New action: Angular pleased to announce that Angular CLI is now available from the action list.
  • Angular CLI is the Command Line Utility for AngularJS,
    a JavaScript framework commonly used for developing dynamic websites with rich interaction.
  • The framework uses two-way data binding, which allows to separate the data model from view and user interaction, dynamically updating the view if the data changes.
  • Angular CLI with a free account if you donâ€™t have an account yet

Buddy Blog – New action: Angular CLI  Read more »

AngularJS Dependency Injection

this is your yearly reminder of how dependency injection is implemented in angular 1

  • You can’t just use any name that you like for your function parameters where you expect dependencies to be injected.
  • It turns out Angular just reads the function definition using toString and parses the string to extract the parameter names.
  • Here’s a snippet from the function:

    Angular has two important components which makes dependency injection possible – and .

  • In this approach, instead of just providing a controller function, we pass an array whose elements consist of a list of names of the dependencies followed by the function itself.
  • You can see what happens in the strict-di mode in the function definition : throw $injectorMinErr(‘strictdi’, ‘{0} is not using explicit annotation and cannot be invoked in strict mode’, name);

    That covers pretty much all that I wanted to share on the injector sub-system in AngularJS and how it provides an intuitive dependency injection mechanism.

One of the features that I really like in AngularJS is its use of dependency injection across the framework. I listed it as one of the best features of Angular in my last post. And as promised, I’ll try to cover this topic in a little more detail here. Read more »

Using Redux in Angular 4 (Angular 2+) Apps

  • Redux in Angular4 (Angular2+): Learn what Redux is, when to use and why, and how to implement it in an Angular 2+ app.
  • This tutorial is part of my Udemy course “Redux in Angular”.
  • You can get the complete Redux tutorial with a big discount here: can find all my courses in

Redux in Angular4 (Angular2+): Learn what Redux is, when to use and why, and how to implement it in an Angular 2+ app. This tutorial is part of my Udemy cour… Read more »

Getting Started with Angular 2.0 & Dart – In 3 Quick Steps

Getting Started with #AngularJS 2.0 & Dart – In 3 Quick Steps via @walkingtreetech #NodeJS

  • As part of the In 3 Quick Steps series, in this article we will talk about how to get started with Dart application development for Angular 2.
  • While the Angular team has already put together an awesome 5 min Quickstart guide for Dart, I found that it would be great if the steps can be further reduced so that, rather than 5 minutes, it takes a minute to get you up and running with your first Angular 2.0 application.
  • This article uses Angular’s Quickstart guide and the files/code mentioned there.
  • Hence, all the copyright rules & licensing that applies to the Quickstart guide file/code, it applies to the file/code mentioned in this article, as well.
  • Open the URL in a Evergreen browser and you shall see the following output:

    This brings us to the end of our In 3 Quick Steps series, where we have looked at the quick steps to get up and running with Angular 2 development using the following:

As part of the In 3 Quick Steps series, in this article we will talk about how to get started with Dart application development for Angular 2. While the Angular team has already put together an awesome 5 min Quickstart guide for Dart, I found that it would be great if the steps can be further reduced so that, rather… Read more »

 

