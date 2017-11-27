AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
News
10 Jaw-Dropping Facts About the Internet of Things
The Internet of Things (IoT), which connects various devices to each other and the cloud, is widely considered to be the next big growth market for tech companies. To gain a better understanding of the IoT market, let's take a look at 10 crucial facts and figures.
The 10 Coolest IoT Startups Of 2017
The Internet of Things was top of mind both for investors and startups in 2017, as companies including Cisco and Intel continued to invest in IoT startups spanning industrial IoT, IoT security and other areas.
Blue Screens Are Not An Option In The Industrial Internet Of Things
Connected consumer devices have captured the attention of the media, but the market for the Internet of Things (IoT) in enterprise and industrial sectors is poised be much larger—around $300 billion annually by 2020 compared to half that for consumer technology, according to research by Bain & Company.
Business
Turning over a New Leaf: Manufacturing's Digital-First Makeover
Digitalisation has cut a swathe across almost every industry, and manufacturing is no exception. Already a leader in implementing Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics programs, manufacturers appear to recognize the opportunities that the digital economy can bring. That’s just as well, considering the changes the manufacturing industry faces.
What Makes a Successful Internet of Things Pitch?
Like any good editor, you should ask yourself who, what, where, when, and how as you work towards that one sentence. As we’ve discussed in this post, asking who comprises your audience is critical to knowing the kinds of words you can use, be they IoT buzzwords or not – and the answer should directly inform how your sentence is structured.
Big Data
How to Differentiate Your IoT Product: Provide Insights Not Data
Many IoT products today focus on producing data instead of insights. This results in disappointed customers that are not able to capitalize on the value of the solution and are forced to do extra work to extract useful information out of the data.
Simplifying Data Center Operation in the Age of IoT
As IoT evolves, managing assets and white space remotely becomes more challenging. A comprehensive and reliable solution that works together to simplify operation, costs and labor, as well as allows for network expansion is key.
Design
Why It’s So Hard to Create a Good User Experience in IoT
Creating a good user experience for IoT products is hard. There are more layers of technology, more users to please, and more teams to coordinate than ever before. Are you prepared to lead the way as a Product Manager?
Survey
Internet of Things Predictions for 2018, Ready for Business
The market data company Forrester Research has put together a list of Internet of Things (IoT) predictions for 2018. The new findings show the increasing impact that connected technology is having upon businesses.
