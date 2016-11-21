Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 48 / 48

romotion — It's the best kept secret of leading Twitter marketers - GetGrowth, a platform that curates content and drives traffic to your Twitter account hands-free, powered by artifical intelligence. Open in a new tab

The Economic Times — However, having this data alone will not help unless there is a focussed approach towards making this data intelligent and generate insights. Open in a new tab

4 trends in security data science for 2017

A bunch of data — How bots, threat intelligence, adversarial machine learning, and deep learning are impacting the security landscape. Security data science is booming—reports indicate that the security analytics market is set to… Open in a new tab

Big Data predictions for 2017

App Developer Magazine — As Hadoop and Spark enter the mainstream, we can expect consumers to demand comprehensive Big Data solutions – not just piece parts. Even in 2016, many companies have seen platforms running just Hadoo ... Open in a new tab

We're Entering The Era of BIG Big Data

Kompyte — Our improving ability to harness the power of Big Data is transforming our entire world and shaping our reality, and in some cases even our wildest dreams for the future. There are two ways to deal with this… Open in a new tab

Functions for basics statistics in R - Data Science Central

datasciencecentral.com — How to have our basic statistics (Mean, Median, SD, Var, Cor, Cov) computed using R language? The dataottam team has come up with blog sharing initiative called “Celebrate the Big Data Problems”. In this series of ... Open in a new tab

ProgrammableWeb's Most Interesting APIs in 2016: Big Data and Data Analytics

dragplus.com — ProgrammableWeb's Most Interesting APIs in 2016: Big Data and Data Analytics Dragplus Developer Open in a new tab

A Funny Look at Big Data and Data Science kdnuggets.com — Gregory Piatetsky comments For the holiday week, we bring you a less than serious look at Big Data and Data Science, thanks to Happy Data Scientist Andrii at @TheSmartJokes and comic.browserling.com @ ... Open in a new tab















