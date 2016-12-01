Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 389 / 389

Eric Elliott explores what technologies you should care about next year, and where you should invest your time to get the most benefit.

Next Angular To Be Angular 4.0 Due to a clash of version numbers, the next Angular will be version 4, not 3. A full explanation here plus a run through the release schedule (final is due March 2017). Voca: Over 70 String Manipulation Functions Billing itself as the ‘ultimate JavaScript string library’, with Voca you can tweak cases, trim, pad, slugifly, latinise, sprintf, truncate, escape and more.

Stop writing risky code! Use Jacks to find areas to secure your JavaScript application and learn how to secure it. Get expert advice, in-depth courses, and proven code fixes for free. Try it now

Built using Electron, Hyper is a powerful JavaScript-backed terminal emulator. Version 1 brings Windows support and a better Linux version.

Clean, reusable Material Design-inspired components to make building your apps easier.

Do libraries and frameworks prioritize components on boot? If so, how, and if not what can we do? In exploring that question Paul Lewis considers that Server-Side Rendering isn’t a silver bullet.