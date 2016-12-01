Access

JavaScript informator 314 Top JavaScript Frameworks in 2017

 

 

Top JavaScript Frameworks and Topics to Learn in 2017

top-javascript-frameworks-2017

Eric Elliott explores what technologies you should care about next year, and where you should invest your time to get the most benefit.

Next Angular To Be Angular 4.0

Due to a clash of version numbers, the next Angular will be version 4, not 3. A full explanation here plus a run through the release schedule (final is due March 2017).

Voca: Over 70 String Manipulation Functions

Billing itself as the ‘ultimate JavaScript string library’, with Voca you can tweak cases, trim, pad, slugifly, latinise, sprintf, truncate, escape and more.

Break Bad Security Habits Right Now

Stop writing risky code! Use Jacks to find areas to secure your JavaScript application and learn how to secure it. Get expert advice, in-depth courses, and proven code fixes for free. Try it now.

Hyper 1.0: A Terminal Built on JavaScript and HTML

Built using Electron, Hyper is a powerful JavaScript-backed terminal emulator. Version 1 brings Windows support and a better Linux version.

Vuetify: A Vue.js 2.0 Component Framework

Clean, reusable Material Design-inspired components to make building your apps easier.

When Everything's Important, Nothing Is

Do libraries and frameworks prioritize components on boot? If so, how, and if not what can we do? In exploring that question Paul Lewis considers that Server-Side Rendering isn’t a silver bullet.

IN BRIEF

Big Aurelia Release Update NEWS
AURELIA PROJECT

2016 in Jest: A Big Year for Facebook's JS Testing Tool NEWS
CHRISTOPH POJER

RxJS 5.0 Released: A Reactive Programming Library NEWS
REACTIVEX

webpack 2.2: The Release Candidate NEWS
SEAN T. LARKIN

Beginner's Guide to Installing Node 7 on a Raspberry Pi TUTORIAL NODE
DAVE JOHNSON

Emoji.prototype.length — A Tale of Characters in Unicode TUTORIAL
STEFAN JUDIS

How to Render Components Outside the Main React App TUTORIAL
RYAN ZEC

Using Kendo UI With Angular 2 TUTORIAL
TELERIK DEVELOPER NETWORK

How Ember 2.10 and Glimmer 2 Improved Our App Performance STORY
THE DEVEO BLOG

Creating a marketing automation platform: an Emarsys case study STORY 
Discover how Emarsys architected a micro-services marketing platform using MongoDB, Postgres & Redis.
COMPOSE  SPONSOR

A 110 Minute Intro to Composable Functional JavaScript VIDEO
BRIAN LONSDORF

Make A JavaScript Drum Kit in Vanilla JS VIDEO
WES BOS

Native JavaScript Development After Internet Explorer OPINION
SITEPOINT

Play With Jest Online Before Installing It TOOLS 
Jest is a testing framework built and used by Facebook.
REPL.IT

React Fix It: Automagically Generate Tests From Errors TOOLS
MICHELE BERTOLI

Try RASON™ – And Start Using Advanced Analytics in Your Web/Mobile Apps TOOLS 
Solve powerful optimization & simulation models in your app easily with RASON™. Use a high-level modeling language embedded in JSON & a simple, Azure-backed REST API.
RASON.COM BY FRONTLINE SYSTEMS INC  SPONSOR

JavaScript State Machine: Library for Managing a Finite Set of States CODE
DAVE STEWART

LoadJS: A Tiny Async Loader for Modern Browsers (710 Bytes) CODE
ANDRES MOREY

TypeORM: A Data-Mapper ORM for TypeScript and JavaScript CODE 
Supports MySQL, PostgreSQL, MariaDB, SQLite, MS SQL Server, Oracle, WebSQL databases.
YAKDU

Dante2: A Medium-Style Editor Built on DraftJs CODE 
Demo here.
MIGUEL MICHELSON MARTINEZ

redux-subscriber: Subscribe to Changes in Any Part of Redux State CODE
ALEXANDER IVANTSOV

Pure JavaScript Smooth Image Zooming CODE
DESMOND DING

Curated by Peter Cooper and published by Cooperpress.

 

